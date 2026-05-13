Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘He Was Taking BP Medicines’: Medanta Doctor Speaks on Prateek Yadav’s Death

‘He Was Taking BP Medicines’: Medanta Doctor Speaks on Prateek Yadav’s Death

Dr Ruchita Sharma of Medanta Hospital, who was treating Prateek Yadav, said he had been admitted in April and was undergoing treatment for serious health complications.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 May 2026 10:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, died suddenly.
  • He was treated for pulmonary embolism with blood clots.
  • Initial reports cite lung blood clots causing heart failure.

The death of Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has sent shockwaves through political circles and among family supporters.

Dr Ruchita Sharma of Medanta Hospital, who was treating Prateek Yadav, said he had been admitted in April and was undergoing treatment for serious health complications.

“Prateek was admitted in April. He was on blood thinners. We thought he would have stayed for a few more days. However, after two days of admission, he left the hospital on his own. He had taken leave against medical advice,” she said.

Prateek Was Suffering 

Dr Ruchita Sharma said Prateek Yadav had suffered from pulmonary embolism, a condition involving blood clots in the arteries that affected his heart.

“I am very sad to hear about Prateek Yadav. He was our old patient. He was admitted here just a few days ago. He had suffered a Pulmonary Embolism, in which a cloud of blood gets deposited in the arteries. Due to this, his heart was affected. He used to take blood pressure medicine. He was a very good patient. He used to take medicine from time to time. We cannot say anything about what happened now,” she said.

Blood Clots In Lungs

According to the initial post-mortem report, Prateek Yadav died due to blood clots in his lungs.

The report stated that the clots led to heart and lung failure. It also mentioned injuries on his body prior to death.

Timeline Of Events Before Death

According to officials, Prateek Yadav’s health suddenly deteriorated between 5 am and 5:55 am.

Following the emergency, the Director of Civil Hospital was contacted and doctors reached his residence. Medical teams advised that he be shifted to the hospital immediately.

Prateek Yadav was brought to Civil Hospital at around 5:55 am along with nearly 20 people. Doctors later declared him dead and said he had died before being brought to the hospital.

The body was shifted from Civil Hospital to King George's Medical University at 7:15 am and brought to the post-mortem house at 7:30 am.

The post-mortem examination began at 8:30 am and was completed at 9:45 am.

Funeral To Be Held On Thursday

Prateek Yadav’s last rites will be performed on Thursday, May 14, at 1:30 pm at Pipra Ghat.

His body was brought home following the completion of the post-mortem examination.

Before You Go

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of Prateek Yadav's death?

The initial post-mortem report indicated that Prateek Yadav died due to blood clots in his lungs, which led to heart and lung failure.

What health complications was Prateek Yadav experiencing?

Prateek Yadav had suffered from pulmonary embolism, a condition where blood clots affect the heart. He was also on blood thinners and blood pressure medication.

When was Prateek Yadav admitted to the hospital before his death?

Prateek Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital in April and was undergoing treatment for serious health complications. He left the hospital against medical advice shortly after admission.

When and where will Prateek Yadav's funeral be held?

Prateek Yadav's last rites will be performed on Thursday, May 14, at 1:30 pm at Pipra Ghat.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 May 2026 10:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prateek Yadav He Was A Very Good Patient Medanta Doctor Prateek Yadav’s Death
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘He Was Taking BP Medicines’: Medanta Doctor Speaks on Prateek Yadav’s Death
‘He Was Taking BP Medicines’: Medanta Doctor Speaks on Prateek Yadav’s Death
India
Himanta Government Approves Uniform Civil Code in First Cabinet Meeting, Implementations Soon
Himanta Government Approves Uniform Civil Code in First Cabinet Meeting, Implementations Soon
India
AIADMK Takes Big Action, Removes 25 MLAs Who Backed Vijay During Floor Test
AIADMK Takes Big Action, Removes MLAs Who Backed Vijay During Floor Test
India
‘Keep Expenses In Check’: PM Modi’s Big Message To Ministers At Cabinet Meeting
‘Keep Expenses In Check’: PM Modi’s Big Message To Ministers At Cabinet Meeting
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared
Breaking: CBI Enters National Testing Agency Office Amid NEET Probe
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari to Retain Bhabanipur Seat, Leave Nandigram
Breaking: Postmortem Report Awaited in Prateek Yadav Death Case Amid Multiple Claims
BIG UPDATE: CBI Detains Dhananjay Lokhande in NEET Paper Leak Case, Probe Expands
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget