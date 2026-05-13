‘He Was Taking BP Medicines’: Medanta Doctor Speaks on Prateek Yadav’s Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, died suddenly.

He was treated for pulmonary embolism with blood clots.

Initial reports cite lung blood clots causing heart failure.

The death of Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has sent shockwaves through political circles and among family supporters.

Dr Ruchita Sharma of Medanta Hospital, who was treating Prateek Yadav, said he had been admitted in April and was undergoing treatment for serious health complications.

“Prateek was admitted in April. He was on blood thinners. We thought he would have stayed for a few more days. However, after two days of admission, he left the hospital on his own. He had taken leave against medical advice,” she said.

Prateek Was Suffering

Dr Ruchita Sharma said Prateek Yadav had suffered from pulmonary embolism, a condition involving blood clots in the arteries that affected his heart.

“I am very sad to hear about Prateek Yadav. He was our old patient. He was admitted here just a few days ago. He had suffered a Pulmonary Embolism, in which a cloud of blood gets deposited in the arteries. Due to this, his heart was affected. He used to take blood pressure medicine. He was a very good patient. He used to take medicine from time to time. We cannot say anything about what happened now,” she said.

Blood Clots In Lungs

According to the initial post-mortem report, Prateek Yadav died due to blood clots in his lungs.

The report stated that the clots led to heart and lung failure. It also mentioned injuries on his body prior to death.

Timeline Of Events Before Death

According to officials, Prateek Yadav’s health suddenly deteriorated between 5 am and 5:55 am.

Following the emergency, the Director of Civil Hospital was contacted and doctors reached his residence. Medical teams advised that he be shifted to the hospital immediately.

Prateek Yadav was brought to Civil Hospital at around 5:55 am along with nearly 20 people. Doctors later declared him dead and said he had died before being brought to the hospital.

The body was shifted from Civil Hospital to King George's Medical University at 7:15 am and brought to the post-mortem house at 7:30 am.

The post-mortem examination began at 8:30 am and was completed at 9:45 am.

Funeral To Be Held On Thursday

Prateek Yadav’s last rites will be performed on Thursday, May 14, at 1:30 pm at Pipra Ghat.

His body was brought home following the completion of the post-mortem examination.