‘He Was A Grassroots Leader’: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren

Shibu Soren, a towering figure in Jharkhand’s political landscape and a key architect of the state's tribal movement, passed away at 8:56 am after battling health complications for several weeks. The 80-year-old had been on life support for the past month after suffering a stroke and grappling with kidney-related ailments.

Soren, often revered as “Guruji,” was not only a founding member of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) but also a three-time Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a current Rajya Sabha MP. His demise marks the end of an era in tribal and regional politics.

A Nation Mourns

Leaders across the political spectrum expressed deep sorrow over Soren’s passing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute on X (formerly Twitter), describing him as a "grassroots leader" who championed the rights of tribal communities, the underprivileged, and the marginalized.

“Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor, and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote.

Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2025

A Son’s Tribute

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is also Shibu Soren’s son, shared a deeply emotional message on social media, mourning the personal and political void left behind.

“Respected Guru Dishom has left us all. Today, I have become empty…” he wrote, offering a glimpse into the personal grief of losing a father and mentor.

आदरणीय दिशोम गुरुजी हम सभी को छोड़कर चले गए हैं।



आज मैं शून्य हो गया हूँ... — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 4, 2025

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and several other prominent leaders also extended heartfelt condolences, acknowledging Soren’s enduring contributions to social justice and statehood.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the leader and remembered his struggle and efforts towards the tribal community of the society. He posted on X and stated, “The former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and one of the country’s senior-most leaders, Shri Shibu Soren ji, was counted among the towering leaders of Jharkhand who struggled throughout their lives for the rights and empowerment of the weaker sections of society, especially the tribal community. He always remained connected to the land and the people. I had a long acquaintance with him. His passing has caused me great sorrow. My condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!"

झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और देश के वरिष्ठतम नेताओं में से एक, श्री शिबू सोरेन जी झारखंड के उन क़द्दावर नेताओं में गिने जाते थे जिन्होंने समाज के कमजोर वर्गों विशेषरूप से जनजातीय समाज के अधिकारों और उनके सशक्तिकरण के लिए आजीवन संघर्ष किया। वे हमेशा ज़मीन और जनता से जुड़े रहे।… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 4, 2025

Union Minister Shandilya Giriraj Singh also posted on X. “Shibu Soren left his mark not only as a political leader but also as a protector and fighter for tribal society. His life has been a symbol of tribal identity, the aspiration for state-building, and the struggle for social justice.

With his passing, Jharkhand and the entire tribal community have lost a great leader. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the grieving family, especially Hemant Soren, Basant Soren, Anjali Soren, and all their relatives, for this irreparable loss. His contributions to his land of work will always remain memorable. May God grant his soul peace."

शिबू सोरेन ने न केवल एक राजनीतिक नेता के रूप में, बल्कि आदिवासी समाज के संरक्षक और संघर्षकर्ता के रूप में अपनी छाप छोड़ी। उनका जीवन आदिवासी अस्मिता, राज्य निर्माण की आकांक्षा और सामाजिक न्याय की लड़ाई का प्रतीक रहा।



उनके निधन से झारखंड एवं पूरे आदिवासी समाज ने एक महान नेता खो… pic.twitter.com/Wm5hHx4k6K — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 4, 2025

Legacy of a Lifelong Struggle

Shibu Soren’s political journey was rooted in grassroots activism. From the forests of Jharkhand to the halls of Parliament, he remained a fierce advocate for tribal rights, social equity, and the dignity of the oppressed. His leadership was instrumental in the formation of Jharkhand as a separate state in 2000, giving voice to long-marginalized communities.