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English NewsNewsIndiaHC rejects plea to include BTech graduates in UP Junior Analyst (Food) recruitment

HC rejects plea to include BTech graduates in UP Junior Analyst (Food) recruitment

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI): The Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected a plea seeking to make BTech graduates in Food Technology, Dairy Technology, Oil Technology and Biotechnology eligible for recruitment to 417 Junior Analyst (Food) posts in Uttar Prades.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 12:12 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI): The Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected a plea seeking to make BTech graduates in Food Technology, Dairy Technology, Oil Technology and Biotechnology eligible for recruitment to 417 Junior Analyst (Food) posts in Uttar Pradesh.

A division bench of Justice Alok Mathur and Justice Amitabh Kumar Rai in Lucknow held that the state government was competent to prescribe educational qualifications for posts in its own departmental cadre.

The order came on a petition filed by Pankaj Kumar and others, challenging the service rules amended in 2020 and the recruitment advertisement.

The petitioners argued that the Food Safety and Standards Rules, 2011, recognise bachelor's degrees in several disciplines as eligible qualifications for the post of Food Analyst. They contended that candidates with BTech degrees in the relevant disciplines should also be eligible for the Junior Analyst (Food) posts.

The state government opposed the plea, submitting that Junior Analyst (Food) and Food Analyst were two distinct posts. While Junior Analyst (Food) belongs to the state government's departmental cadre, appointments to the post of Food Analyst are governed by central law and the rules framed under it, the government said.

Accepting the state's submissions, the court observed that the central rules prescribing qualifications for Food Analysts did not require the state government to include every alternative qualification for recruitment to Junior Analyst (Food) posts.

Finding no merit in the challenge to the recruitment rules, the bench dismissed the petition. PTI COR KIS AMJ

AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 13 October 2026
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