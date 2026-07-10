India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaHC raises constitutional questions over appointing village heads as administrators after expiry of gram panchayats' tenures

HC raises constitutional questions over appointing village heads as administrators after expiry of gram panchayats' tenures

Lucknow, Jul 9 (PTI): The Allahabad High Court has raised significant constitutional questions over the appointment of elected village heads as administrators after the expiry of the tenures of gram panchayat.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 12:25 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Jul 9 (PTI): The Allahabad High Court has raised significant constitutional questions over the appointment of elected village heads as administrators after the expiry of the tenures of gram panchayats.

The court has observed that the constitutional validity of section 12(3A) of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act requires examination and directed the additional chief secretary of the Panchayati Raj department to appear before it through video-conferencing on July 10 to explain the state government's stand on the matter.

The Lucknow bench of the court made the observations on Wednesday while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) matter filed by Sanjay Kumar Sharma.

A bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjeev Shukla noted that in Prem Lal Patel vs State of Uttar Pradesh (2000), a coordinate bench had struck down a similar statutory provision as being violative of Articles 243E and 243K of the Constitution, holding that it was inconsistent with the constitutional scheme governing the tenures of panchayats and the powers of the State Election Commission (SEC).

However, the Supreme Court, while disposing of the appeal, left the questions of law open for consideration in an appropriate case.

Hearing the PIL, the high court observed that important constitutional issues arise as to whether appointing an outgoing gram pradhan (village head) as an administrator effectively extends the tenure of an elected panchayat beyond the constitutionally-prescribed period and whether such an arrangement encroaches upon the constitutional authority of the SEC to ensure timely conduct of panchayat elections.

Considering the significance of these issues, the bench directed that the matter be listed along with other pending PILs involving the same question.

It also asked the state government to clarify the legal basis and constitutional justification for continuing with former gram pradhans as administrators after the expiry of the elected bodies' tenures. PTI COR KIS RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

GHAZIABAD RAIN HAVOC: Fallen tree, flooded roads and traffic chaos in Indirapuram

Published at : 10 Jul 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 10 July 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
HC raises constitutional questions over appointing village heads as administrators after expiry of gram panchayats' tenures
HC raises constitutional questions over appointing village heads as administrators after expiry of gram panchayats' tenures
India
Shopkeeper stabbed to death over land dispute in UP's Gorakhpur; main accused held
Shopkeeper stabbed to death over land dispute in UP's Gorakhpur; main accused held
India
Heavy rains lash UP, at least 7 dead; IMD issues red alert for western districts
Heavy rains lash UP, at least 7 dead; IMD issues red alert for western districts
India
Bilaspur axe attack: Two suspects hiding in dense forests of Kullu arrested
Bilaspur axe attack: Two suspects hiding in dense forests of Kullu arrested
Advertisement

Videos

GHAZIABAD RAIN HAVOC: Fallen tree, flooded roads and traffic chaos in Indirapuram
Jammu and Kashmir: Vaishno Devi Yatra Route Hit By Landslide Amid Heavy Rain, Battery Car Service Suspended
GHAZIABAD FLOOD FURY: Roads submerged, trees collapse, vehicles stranded
BREAKING NEWS: Monsoon Fury Grips Delhi-NCR, Roads Turn Into Lakes
Monsoon Crisis Deepens: Flood Alerts in J&K, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR Face Waterlogging
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget