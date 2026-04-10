HC grants bail to preacher Rampal in 2014 violence case, directs him not to promote 'mob mentality'

Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI): Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to preacher Rampal of Satlok Ashram in a 2014 violence case while directing him not to promote any kind of "mob mentality" and to avoid participating in congregations where there is any kind of tendency amongst "disciples" or participants to cause breach in peace, law and order.

"The appellant/accused is however, directed not to promote any kind of 'mob mentality' and to avoid participating in congregations where there is any kind of tendency amongst 'disciples' or participants to cause breach in peace, law and order.

"Needless to mention that in case of violation of condition of bail or in case appellant/accused is found to be indulging in activities having trappings of inciting others to commit any offence, it shall be open to State to take steps for cancellation of bail," the HC said while granting bail to Rampal of Satlok Ashram in Hisar's Barwala.

Rampal had filed the the appeal against the impugned order dated September 25, 2025 passed by a court in Hisar, whereby his application for regular bail has been dismissed.

The high court orders, dated April 8, were passed by a division bench comprising Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill and Justice Ramesh Kumari while allowing 75-year-old Rampal's plea in which he had sought bail in one of the Satlok Ashram violence cases dating back to 2014. In that he was booked under various charges (FIR No 428), including the UAPA Act, attempt to murder and waging war against the state.

Notably, the FIR had alleged that Rampal, along with over 900 followers, had resisted his arrest at Satlok Ashram in Barwala, Hisar district, in 2014. As per the prosecution, a large numbers of his supporters had gathered, some of them armed, and even used women and children allegedly as a shield. The situation had resulted into violence breaking out.

The counsel for Rampal submitted before the high court that he is 75 years of age and about 900 accused in the FIR have already been granted regular bail. Out of these co-accused, 140 co-accused had been charged under the same Sections as the appellant/accused, it was submitted.

It was further submitted that out of a total of 425 prosecution witnesses, only 58 have been examined so far. The trial is not likely to conclude in the near future.

The counsel had further submitted before the high court that the appellant/accused is behind bars since December 8, 2014.

"Considering the long incarceration of the appellant/accused which is more than 11 years and his age being about 75 years and that majority of the witnesses are yet to be examined on account of which, the trial is not likely to be concluded in near future, it is a fit case to release the appellant/accused in regular bail," said the court order.

"As such, while accepting the appeal, the impugned order is set aside and the appellant/accused is ordered to be released on regular bail subject to his furnishing adequate bail bonds/ surety bonds to the satisfaction of the learned trial Court/Duty Judge/Chief Judicial Magistrate/Duty Magistrate concerned," as per the high court order.

The State counsel, during the hearing of the matter, had opposed the bail on the ground that the allegations against Rampal "are serious in nature and in order to avoid his arrest, he gathered his followers, who pelted stones and fired at the police party. As such, he is not entitled to the concession of regular bail". PTI SUN NB NB

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