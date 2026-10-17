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English NewsNewsIndiaHC grants bail to gangster Vikas Dubey's driver in Bikru massacre case

HC grants bail to gangster Vikas Dubey's driver in Bikru massacre case

Prayagraj, Oct 16 (PTI): The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Ram Singh, an accused and driver of late gangster Vikas Dubey, in the Bikru massacre cas.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 12:59 AM (IST)

Prayagraj, Oct 16 (PTI): The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Ram Singh, an accused and driver of late gangster Vikas Dubey, in the Bikru massacre case.

Justice Krishana Pahal granted the bail on the ground that other similarly placed co-accused have already been released on bail.

On the night of July 2, 2020, as many as eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra were killed in an ambush when the team raided the house of gangster Vikas Dubey in Kanpur's Bikru village to arrest him.

Subsequently, Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10, 2020, when he allegedly tried to escape from custody after the police vehicle that brought him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident.

A criminal case against accused Ram Singh was registered at Chaubepur police station in Kanpur under sections of murder and attempt to murder.

While granting bail, the court observed, "The criminal history assigned to the applicant has been explained except one case under Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.

"He is on bail in all the other cases. He was convicted in Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act (case) and so were the co-accused persons, who have been enlarged on bail."

The court held if a case for bail is made out, an accused cannot be kept incarcerated solely on account of criminal antecedents.

However, while granting bail, the court imposed conditions that Singh shall not tamper with evidence or intimidate witnesses and shall appear before the trial court as required.

"The breach of any condition shall entail cancellation of bail. However, the observations herein shall not affect the trial on merits," the court added in its order dated October 13. PTI COR RAJ ARB

ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Oct 2026 01:01 AM (IST)
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