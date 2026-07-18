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English NewsNewsIndiaHC adjourns hearing in Krishna Janmabhumi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute

HC adjourns hearing in Krishna Janmabhumi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute

Prayagraj, Jul 17 (PTI): The Allahabad High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Mathura Krishna Janmabhumi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute matter till August 2.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 12:22 AM (IST)

Prayagraj, Jul 17 (PTI): The Allahabad High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Mathura Krishna Janmabhumi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute matter till August 25.

The adjournment came following the joint request by the parties concerned, as mediation proceedings have commenced in the matter before the district court, Mathura.

Justice Avnish Saxena observed, "It is jointly submitted that the mediation proceedings is continuing before the District Court, Mathura as per the directions of hon'ble Supreme Court. The next date fixed by apex court for Lok Adalat is from August 21 to August 23, 2026. As such, the case is adjourned as prayed." An application was moved by one of the plaintiffs, seeking direction to the state government and administration to restrain any person or group from entering the suit property for any meeting, karya seva or to organise any function at the site which may disturb public peace.

The court asked the parties to file objections, if any, to the application.

The Hindu side of the dispute has filed 18 suits for possession of land and the removal of Shahi Idgah masjid structure, as well as for the "restoration" of temple and for permanent injunction.

The controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, which, some allege, was built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. PTI COR RAJ PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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