PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia After Hassan Ganesh Visarjan Mishap Claims 9 Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the families of each person killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured after a truck ploughed into a Ganesh immersion procession in Hassan district on Friday night.

The tragic incident occurred around 8:45 pm in Mosale Hosahalli village during the final day of Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. According to police, the truck, said to be coming from Arakalagudu, lost control and rammed into a large gathering of devotees.

A truck rammed into a crowd during a Ganesh immersion procession in Hassan, Karnataka, yesterday, killing 9 and injuring 22.



At least nine people died and 22 others sustained injuries, with eight reported critical. Most of the victims were young boys and students, officials said, as per a report on PTI. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Hassan for treatment.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the truck driver, identified as Bhuvsnesh, allegedly attempted to flee after the crash. He was apprehended and roughed up by the angry crowd before being handed over to the police. The truck reportedly belongs to a logistics company.

Police said four victims died on the spot, crushed under the vehicle’s wheels, while four more succumbed in hospital. Another fatality was later confirmed, taking the toll to nine.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an additional Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of those who died. In a post on X, he said he was “deeply saddened by the loss of several lives and the serious injuries sustained” and prayed for peace for the departed souls.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. An investigation is underway into how the truck lost control.