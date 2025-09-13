Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia After Hassan Ganesh Visarjan Mishap Claims 9 Lives

PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia After Hassan Ganesh Visarjan Mishap Claims 9 Lives

The incident occurred around 8:45 pm in Karnataka's Mosale Hosahalli village during the final day of Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the families of each person killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured after a truck ploughed into a Ganesh immersion procession in Hassan district on Friday night.

Hassan Ganesh Immersion Accident 

The tragic incident occurred around 8:45 pm in Mosale Hosahalli village during the final day of Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. According to police, the truck, said to be coming from Arakalagudu, lost control and rammed into a large gathering of devotees.


At least nine people died and 22 others sustained injuries, with eight reported critical. Most of the victims were young boys and students, officials said, as per a report on PTI. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Hassan for treatment.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the truck driver, identified as Bhuvsnesh, allegedly attempted to flee after the crash. He was apprehended and roughed up by the angry crowd before being handed over to the police. The truck reportedly belongs to a logistics company.

Police said four victims died on the spot, crushed under the vehicle’s wheels, while four more succumbed in hospital. Another fatality was later confirmed, taking the toll to nine.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an additional Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of those who died. In a post on X, he said he was “deeply saddened by the loss of several lives and the serious injuries sustained” and prayed for peace for the departed souls.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. An investigation is underway into how the truck lost control.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Hassan Modi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim PM Sushila Karki
India
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
World
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
World
Massive 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
Massive 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget