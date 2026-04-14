Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma booked for indecent, offensive language at Dehradun college

Dehradun, Apr 13 (PTI): An FIR has been registered against Haryanvi folk singer Masoom Sharma on charges of using indecent, obscene and objectionable language from the stage during an event organised by a students' union at Dehradun's DAV Post Graduate College, police said on Monday.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat expressed concern over the matter, saying that the state government should formulate a clear standard operating procedure (SOP) for such events.

Dehradun Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar said that a case was registered against Sharma late Sunday night at the Kotwali Dalanwala police station. The action was taken based on videos of the incident—which happened on Saturday evening—that surfaced on social media, as well as a written complaint filed by Pranchal Nauni, a representative of the 'Satyam Shivam' student organisation at DAV Post Graduate College.

The complaint alleged that during the event, Sharma used indecent, obscene and objectionable words from the stage, thereby, hurting the sentiments of the students and members of the general public present there.

The police official said that an investigation has been initiated after registering a case against Sharma under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 296 (performing obscene acts or singing obscene songs in public places), Section 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace), Section 79 (using words, gestures, sounds, or displaying any object with the intent to outrage a woman's modesty), and Section 351(3) (issuing serious criminal threats).

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also attended the event, but he had departed from the venue before Sharma's alleged misconduct took place. However, Umesh Kumar, the Independent MLA from the Khanpur constituency in Haridwar, was present at the venue.

The organisers of the event, feeling uncomfortable with the folk singer's conduct, attempted to bring the situation under control. However, a video of the incident subsequently went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Rawat said that he, too, had attended a student union event just the day before, and that visiting such gatherings to interact with students has always been a matter of pride for him.

"However, I am deeply concerned about the nature of the songs being performed on stage there and the kind of 'cultural gunpowder' being introduced into Uttarakhand and the potential impact this will have on our culture, dialects, songs, and music," he said. PTI DPT MNK MNK

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