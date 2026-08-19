Haryana Sikhs call off Aug 25 congregation after meeting with Saini

Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI): The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) on Tuesday called off its August 25 Ambala congregation after meeting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and securing a revocation of FIRs against its associates.

The congregation was announced in the wake of developments arising from an instance involving International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front (IAKTF) chief Gursimran Singh Mand.

HSGMC chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda announced the move late on Tuesday after meeting Saini.

On August 13, protesters blocked the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway in Ambala demanding action against the anti-Khalistani terrorist front chief for trying to run over some people with his car on August 5.

Local police resorted to tear gas to restore traffic and disperse the demonstrators, Jhinda among them.

The next day, Ambala Police registered an FIR each at Baldev Nagar and Panjokhra police stations against several protesters over the blockade.

In the wake of the move, a Sikh congregation at Manji Sahib Gurdwara in Ambala called for a gathering.

On Tuesday, Jhinda said, "The meeting with the chief minister was held in a very cordial atmosphere, and we have been assured that the FIRs will be cancelled and the government will cooperate." Jhinda said Gursimran Singh Mand has also written to him offering his apology. PTI SUN VN VN

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