India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaHaryana Sikhs call off Aug 25 congregation after meeting with Saini

Haryana Sikhs call off Aug 25 congregation after meeting with Saini

Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI): The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) on Tuesday called off its August 25 Ambala congregation after meeting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and securing a revocation of FIRs against its associate.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 12:06 AM (IST)

Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI): The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) on Tuesday called off its August 25 Ambala congregation after meeting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and securing a revocation of FIRs against its associates.

The congregation was announced in the wake of developments arising from an instance involving International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front (IAKTF) chief Gursimran Singh Mand.

HSGMC chief Jagdish Singh Jhinda announced the move late on Tuesday after meeting Saini.

On August 13, protesters blocked the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway in Ambala demanding action against the anti-Khalistani terrorist front chief for trying to run over some people with his car on August 5.

Local police resorted to tear gas to restore traffic and disperse the demonstrators, Jhinda among them.

The next day, Ambala Police registered an FIR each at Baldev Nagar and Panjokhra police stations against several protesters over the blockade.

In the wake of the move, a Sikh congregation at Manji Sahib Gurdwara in Ambala called for a gathering.

On Tuesday, Jhinda said, "The meeting with the chief minister was held in a very cordial atmosphere, and we have been assured that the FIRs will be cancelled and the government will cooperate." Jhinda said Gursimran Singh Mand has also written to him offering his apology. PTI SUN VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BREAKING NEWS: Champat Rai and Anil Mishra Get Clean Chit in Ram Temple Donation Case

Published at : 19 Aug 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 19 August 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
173 UP villages flood-hit; more than 4,000 people shifted to safer locations
173 UP villages flood-hit; more than 4,000 people shifted to safer locations
India
Haryana Sikhs call off Aug 25 congregation after meeting with Saini
Haryana Sikhs call off Aug 25 congregation after meeting with Saini
India
Goa Govt Moves SC Seeking Life Imprisonment For Tarun Tejpal In 2013 Sexual Assault Case
Goa Govt Moves SC Seeking Life Imprisonment For Tarun Tejpal In 2013 Sexual Assault Case
India
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal To Visit Japan August 24-27 To Boost Trade, Investment Ties
Piyush Goyal To Visit Japan August 24-27 To Boost Trade, Investment Ties
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING NEWS: Champat Rai and Anil Mishra Get Clean Chit in Ram Temple Donation Case
POLITICAL ROW: Vande Mataram Controversy Intensifies After Congress Sings Only Two Verses
BIG CONTROVERSY: Naxalism Victims Question Leaders Calling Themselves ‘Ideological Naxals’
Breaking News: Delhi Police Tells Supreme Court No Excessive Force Used During July 20 Student Protest
Breaking: Ram Temple Donation Theft SIT Report Gives Clean Chit to Champat Rai, Anil Mishra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget