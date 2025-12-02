Navy Sailor Found Dead In Haryana Hotel Months After Marriage; Suicide Suspected

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaNavy Sailor Found Dead In Haryana Hotel Months After Marriage; Suicide Suspected

A Navy sailor on leave was found dead in a Rewari hotel bathroom, triggering a police probe into suspected suicide months after his marriage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 25-year-old Navy sailor was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in Rewari’s Ambedkar Chowk on Monday, casting a shadow of grief over his village in Ateli. The deceased, identified as Hitesh of Garhi Ruthal, had been home on a 25-day leave and was staying alone at the hotel at the time of the incident.

Police have seized the body and sent it for postmortem while an investigation is underway into the circumstances that led to his final moments.

How Incident Came To Light

According to police officials, Hitesh had checked into the hotel with instructions to vacate the room within a stipulated time. When he failed to step out even hours after checkout, hotel staff repeatedly knocked but received no response.

Sensing something amiss, the hotel manager alerted the Model Town police station. Officers broke open the locked door and discovered the sailor lying unresponsive in the bathroom. The condition of the body immediately raised suspicion, prompting officers to seal the room and begin a detailed inspection.

Preliminary Probe Points To Possible Suicide

Initial findings suggest the possibility of poisoning, leading investigators to examine suicide as the primary angle. DSP Surendra Sheoran said, “Primarily, the case appears to be a suicide, but this will only be clear once the postmortem report is received.”

Police are now combing through all evidence, including call records, CCTV footage, hotel documents and items recovered from the room. Officials have also notified the family and are working to map Hitesh’s movements in the days before his death.

Family In Shock Months After His Wedding

The tragedy has left the soldier’s family devastated. Hitesh had married earlier this February, and his sudden death—while visiting home on long leave—has raised troubling questions about why he chose to stay alone at a hotel.

Investigators are speaking to relatives to understand if personal stress, relationship issues, or other pressures may have influenced his state of mind. Neighbours and villagers, stunned by the news, are awaiting official clarity as the investigation progresses.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Haryana
