The wife of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence on October 7, has accused senior officials of harassment and inaction, sparking controversy within the state’s police establishment. In a letter to Chief Minister Nayab Saini, Amneet P Kumar, a senior IAS officer, alleged that despite the existence of an eight-page suicide note naming senior police officers and a formal complaint, the Chandigarh Police have not filed an FIR.



She expressed anguish that no action had been taken even days after her husband’s death, despite the note containing explicit allegations of harassment, humiliation, and caste-based discrimination, reported India Today.

Amneet, who was on official duty in Japan at the time, said she received her husband’s suicide note and will via message and tried to contact him repeatedly — making 15 calls that went unanswered. Alarmed, she asked their daughter to check on him, who then found Kumar’s body on a recliner in the basement of their home.

What Did IPS Officer Puran Kumar's Suicide Note Say?

In her letter, Amneet stated that her husband’s note detailed systematic harassment by ten serving and retired police officers, including those in the Director General of Police’s office. She has sought an FIR against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and other senior officials, accusing them of “abetment to suicide” and “institutional caste bias”, stated NDTV.

The suicide note reportedly accused officials of persistent caste-based humiliation, targeted transfers, and professional marginalization, dating back to the tenure of former DGP Manoj Yadava.

Calling the note a “document of broken spirit,” Amneet said it revealed the severe emotional and psychological distress her husband endured. She also sought personal security for herself and her family, alleging intimidation from those named in the note.

