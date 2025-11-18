CM Saini Urges Haryana To Embrace Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Teachings, Remembers Birsa Munda

Haryana on Tuesday witnessed a blend of religious, cultural and political activities as the state marked the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also took part in district-level programmes, interacting with citizens and paying tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. The fourth and concluding Nagar Kirtan Yatra in honour of the ninth Sikh Guru began from Sadhaura in Yamunanagar district.

Haryana Celebrates Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom

Prior to the procession, CM Saini offered prayers at Gurdwara Diodi Sahib and urged devotees to uphold Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s ideals of sacrifice, courage and protection of humanity. He announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh for the gurdwara and reiterated that the state in collaboration with the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee is observing the 350th martyrdom year on an unprecedented scale.

The four Yatras, covering every district of Haryana, are scheduled to converge in Kurukshetra on November 24 for an interfaith conference. This will precede a grand mahasamagam on November 25, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Saini highlighted several initiatives to honour Sikh heritage, including the establishment of a Guru Tegh Bahadur Chair at CDLU Sirsa, memorial projects, and renaming of key roads after Sikh warriors.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister was welcomed at Ambli village, where residents celebrated the NDA’s decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. Expressing gratitude, Saini said the mandate reflected the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the dedication of party workers.

Saini Pays Floral Tribute To Birsa Munda

On the occasion of Tribal Pride Day, Saini also paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda at his residence. He described Munda as a symbol of resilience who fought for the rights of marginalised communities, adding that his legacy continues to inspire development policies.

Meanwhile, in Rohtak, a light and sound show was organised as part of the commemorative series. Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar hailed Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji as “Hind Di Chadar,” stressing that his martyrdom for religious freedom remains a guiding light for national unity. The event, attended by MPs and senior leaders, depicted key episodes from the Guru’s life and formed part of the state’s month-long remembrance programme.