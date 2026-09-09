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English NewsNewsIndiaHaryana CM hails women as architects of change

Haryana CM hails women as architects of change

Faridabad, Sep 8 (PTI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that women are not merely witnesses to change, but the architects of chang.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 12:22 AM (IST)

Faridabad, Sep 8 (PTI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that women are not merely witnesses to change, but the architects of change.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the two-day 'She Is a Change Maker' programme organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) at Surajkund here.

According to an official statement, women MLAs and legislative council members from 20 states and two Union Territories participated in the workshop.

Saini said the initiative was aimed at strengthening the legislative knowledge, leadership capabilities, communication skills, and participation of women in policy-making.

He said women lawmakers do not merely represent their constituencies, but also a force that guides society, a voice that makes democracy more sensitive, and leadership capabilities that shape the future of the country.

Saini said that the legislative assembly is not merely a place for making laws, but a platform for transforming the voice of the people into policy.

"The role of a woman MLA is even broader, because when a woman MLA speaks in the House, her voice carries not only the expectations of a constituency, but also the concerns of a mother, the dreams of a daughter, and the voices of women's struggles and aspirations," the BJP leader said, according to the statement.

"Women's participation does not merely change the picture of democracy; it also strengthens the character of democracy," he added.

Saini said that over the past decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, numerous schemes and policies have been implemented to bring positive changes in the lives of women, and listed Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, and Ujjwala Yojana as examples.

"Under the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi' scheme, sisters and daughters are being provided financial assistance of Rs 2,100 every month. Under the scheme, an amount of around Rs 2,000 crore has so far been transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiary women in 10 instalments," he said.

The chief minister said that the 'Har Ghar-Har Grihini' scheme, around 15 lakh families in Haryana are being provided LPG cylinders for just Rs 500.

"More than Rs 340 crore in subsidy has so far been provided to beneficiaries under the scheme," he said.

Saini lauded NCW chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar and her team for the programme. PTI COR VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
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