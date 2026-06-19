Haryana: Candidates appearing for NEET re-exam to be provided free travel facility in roadways buses

Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI): Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed that candidates appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination slated June 21 be provided free travel in Haryana Roadways buses to ensure they reach examination centres without inconvenience.

An official spokesperson on Thursday said candidates will be allowed to travel for free in regular Haryana Roadways buses on June 20 to facilitate their journey. The facility will also be available on June 21 -- the day of the exam -- to help them reach, and return from, examination centres.

The spokesperson said candidates will be required to produce their valid NEET admit cards to avail the free travel facility.

He further stated that the Haryana Directorate of State Transport has issued instructions to all general managers of Haryana Roadways to ensure strict compliance with the chief minister's directions. Drivers and conductors have been directed to provide free travel to eligible candidates on production of admit cards.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has put in place a comprehensive, multi-layered security framework to ensure the peaceful and transparent conduct of the NEET-UG re-exam.

On the directions of the chief minister, the government, district administrations and Haryana Police have rolled out special arrangements to safeguard the sanctity of the examination.

Every examination centre will be secured with adequate police personnel, duty magistrates, dedicated male and female frisking teams, and quick response teams (QRTs) An official statement said in view of transparency and fairness in examinations, the chief minister has directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for security, traffic management, medical assistance, drinking water, and all other essential facilities throughout the examination.

Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal affirmed that police is fully prepared to ensure fair and peaceful conduct of NEET-UG re-exam.

The DGP has directed all police commissioners, superintendents and other senior officers to maintain regular monitoring, conduct surprise inspections, and continuously review security arrangements at examination centres.

A dual-layer frisking system has been instituted at all examination centres. The first round of screening will be conducted by police and home guard personnel before candidates reach the centre's main gate, while the second will be carried out by security staff after entry into the centre premises.

At least one frisking staff will be deployed for every 100 candidates, with women constituting a minimum of 50 percent of frisking teams. Hand-held metal detectors will also be deployed.

Haryana Police has issued clear directives that no candidate will be permitted to carry mobile phones, bluetooth devices, tablets, smartwatches, electronic gadgets, jewellery, notes, books, loose papers, or any other prohibited material into examination centres. Adequate CCTV coverage has been ensured at all centres, with electronic surveillance maintained at critical points.

Intelligence units have been activated to monitor the activities of anti-social elements. Coaching centres, hotels, lodges, cyber cafes and other locations near examination centres deemed sensitive will be subjected to special checks, Haryana Police said Thursday.

Social media platforms will be under continuous surveillance to swiftly curb rumours, misinformation, paper leaks or fraudulent activity.

Special security measures have been instituted for safe transportation and storage of question papers. All staff deployed at examination centres have undergone security vetting, and gazetted officers have personally inspected every centre to confirm that buildings, rooms, walls, and premises meet all required safety standards, the statement said. PTI SUN ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)