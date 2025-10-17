Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaHarsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion

Harsh Sanghavi sworn in as Gujarat Deputy CM as Bhupendra Patel expands his cabinet, following resignations of 16 ministers and party leadership reshuffle.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 01:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi was sworn in as the state’s Deputy Chief Minister on Friday, as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expanded his cabinet in a ceremony held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar.

The cabinet reshuffle came a day after all 16 ministers, except Chief Minister Patel, submitted their resignations ahead of the planned expansion. A BJP source told PTI, “Resignations of all 16 ministers have been taken by the party. Except for Chief Minister Patel, all the ministers have resigned.”

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat at Raj Bhavan, seeking permission to administer the oath to his new team of ministers. During the meeting, he also updated the Governor on the current status of the Gujarat cabinet, paving the way for the official expansion.

Prior to this reshuffle, the Gujarat Council of Ministers consisted of 17 members, including Chief Minister Patel. Eight of them held cabinet-rank positions, while the rest served as Ministers of State (MoS). Under state law, a 182-member assembly like Gujarat’s can have a maximum of 27 ministers, equivalent to 15% of the House’s strength.

The reshuffle comes at a time of significant political positioning within the state. Earlier this month, MoS Jagdish Vishwakarma was appointed as the new president of the Gujarat BJP unit, replacing Union Minister CR Paatil.

 

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
Gujarat Cabinet Expansion Bhupendra Patel Cabinet Breaking News BJP Gujarat Gujarat Politics ABP Live Harsh Sanghavi Deputy CM
