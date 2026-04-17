Harivansh Narayan Singh Secures Third Term As Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harivansh Narayan Singh elected unopposed Rajya Sabha deputy chairman.

No opposition nominations filed, leading to Singh's easy victory.

Harivansh Narayan Singh is elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman for a third term after no opposition nominations were filed.

Singh was nominated by President Droupadi Murmu last week to the Rajya Sabha. No nominations for the position have been received from the opposition, thereby giving Singh a walkover.

PM Modi Congratulates Him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Rajya Sabha on Friday to congratulate Haivansh for securing teh deputy chairman position for the third time. At the Rajya Sabha, he said, "On behalf of the House, I congratulate Harivansh Narayan Singh for being elected as the Deputy Chairman for the third time. This shows that House' deep trust on you."

"Being elected as Deputy Chairman for the third consecutive term is a testament to the deep trust this House has in you, the benefits the House has received from your experience over the past period, and your efforts to take everyone along... We have all seen the strength of the House grow even more effective under Harivansh's leadership. Not only does he conduct the proceedings of the House, but he also uses his past experiences to enrich the House with great precision... I am confident that the Deputy Chairman's new term will proceed with the same spirit, balance, and dedication. Through the efforts of all of us, the dignity of the House will reach new heights," he also said.

Who Is Harivansh Narayan Singh?

Harivansh Narayan Singh is an Indian journalist-turned-politician and currently serves as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament. He represents Bihar as a Member of Parliament. A postgraduate in Economics from Banaras Hindu University, he also holds a diploma in journalism. Before entering politics, Singh had a long and distinguished career in journalism. Although he initially secured a government job as a bank officer, he chose to pursue journalism instead. He began his career as a sub-editor with Dharamyug and later worked with publications such as Ravivar and Prabhat Khabar. He eventually rose to become the Chief Editor of Prabhat Khabar, earning recognition for his contributions to the field.