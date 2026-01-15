Who Is Harish Rana? Delhi Man In Coma Since 2013 As Supreme Court Weighs Euthanasia Plea

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After more than a decade of relentless emotional and financial strain, the fate of Harish Rana — a Delhi resident trapped in a permanent vegetative state — now rests with the Supreme Court. On Thursday, the apex court is expected to decide whether Harish’s life should continue with medical support or whether his parents’ plea for passive euthanasia, commonly known as mercy killing, should be allowed.

Harish Rana: A Life Frozen Since 2013

Harish Rana’s life took a tragic turn on August 20, 2013, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. Then a civil engineering student at Chandigarh University, Harish was staying in a paying guest accommodation when he fell from a fourth-floor balcony. The accident caused severe head trauma, leaving him with 100 per cent disability.

Doctors who initially treated him stated that he was unable to open his eyes or move his limbs. Harish never regained consciousness. Since that day, he has remained in a permanent vegetative state, dependent on medical intervention for breathing and nutrition, with no indication of neurological recovery.

Family’s Struggle & Sacrifice

Over the years, the Rana family’s world narrowed to hospital corridors and intensive care units, particularly at AIIMS. Medical expenses steadily drained their savings. With two other children to support, Harish’s parents were eventually forced to sell their home in Delhi’s Mahavir Enclave and relocate to Ghaziabad in an attempt to cope financially.

As the years passed and hope of improvement faded, the emotional toll deepened. With no meaningful change in Harish’s condition, his parents began seeking legal remedies, arguing that prolonging life in such circumstances only extended suffering.

Legal Roadblocks, High Court Rejection

In July 2024, the family approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission for passive euthanasia. The court, however, declined the request, ruling that Harish was “able to sustain himself without any extra external aid.” The bench observed that although he required a tracheostomy and feeding tube, he was not dependent on a mechanical ventilator, reported NewsX.

The High Court further stated that withdrawing the feeding tube would lead to death by starvation, classifying it as active euthanasia — an act prohibited under Indian law.

Euthanasia Law, Supreme Court’s Role

In India, euthanasia is divided into two categories. Active euthanasia, which involves directly causing death through medication or injections, is illegal. Passive euthanasia — withdrawing life-sustaining treatment — was first recognised by the Supreme Court in 2011 in the Aruna Shanbaug case.

Later, in the 2018 Common Cause vs Union of India judgment, the Supreme Court ruled that the right to die with dignity is part of the fundamental right to life, permitting passive euthanasia under regulated conditions.

A Verdict With National Implications

Harish Rana’s case has once again brought ethical, medical and legal questions surrounding end-of-life decisions into the national spotlight. The Supreme Court’s ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications, not just for the Rana family, but for how India balances dignity, suffering and the sanctity of life in cases of irreversible medical conditions.