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English NewsNewsIndiaHaj Pilgrims' Medical Certificate Submission Deadline Extended To Sept 30

Haj Pilgrims' Medical Certificate Submission Deadline Extended To Sept 30

The Haj Committee of India announced the extension following the intervention of Keralam Haj Affairs Minister N Samsudheen.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 09:23 AM (IST)

Thiruvananthapuram: The deadline for Haj pilgrims to submit their medical screening certificates has been extended to September 30, officials have said.

The Haj Committee of India announced the extension following the intervention of Keralam Haj Affairs Minister N Samsudheen, his office said in a statement.

The minister had earlier written to the Union Minority Affairs Ministry and the Haj Committee of India, highlighting the difficulties faced by pilgrims and seeking an extension of the deadline.

Considering his request and the difficulties faced by the pilgrims, the deadline for submitting the medical screening certificates was extended, the statement said.

Samsudheen thanked the Union Minority Affairs Ministry and the Haj Committee of India for extending the deadline and taking the decision in the interest of the pilgrims, it added. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Sep 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Haj Pilgrim Haj Medical Submission
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