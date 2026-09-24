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English NewsNewsIndiaOpposition To Move Impeachment Notice Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar In Both Houses: Sources

Opposition To Move Impeachment Notice Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar In Both Houses: Sources

Opposition plans to move an impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in both Houses amid the SIR row. EC says internal differences are normal and all final SIR decisions were unanimous.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Opposition prepares impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
  • Motion follows report detailing election commissioners' past objections.
  • Election Commission stated all final decisions were unanimously approved.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, is preparing to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in both Houses of Parliament amid the ongoing controversy over the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to sources, a draft of the motion is being prepared and notices are expected to be submitted in both Houses within the next few days. The notices can also be submitted when Parliament is not in session, sources said.

The Opposition had earlier demanded Kumar’s removal amid the controversy surrounding the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.

Also Read: ABP Exclusive | ‘SIR Is Purposeless’, 'ECI Image Being Damaged': Ex-EC Ashok Lavasa

Opposition Readies Impeachment Move

The latest development comes amid a wider political row over the functioning of the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.

The move gained momentum after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to electoral-roll procedures and SIR. The report said the objections concerned issues including voter additions and deletions, the handling of voter data and changes to the voter registration process.

Opposition parties have cited the report while stepping up demands for action against Kumar. The Congress has called for his removal, while other Opposition leaders have also raised concerns over the Election Commission’s functioning.

EC Says Decisions Were Unanimous

The Election Commission has rejected the suggestion that the reported objections reflected a breakdown within the poll panel.

The Commission said differences in views and observations during internal deliberations are a normal part of the functioning of a multi-member constitutional body. It maintained that all final decisions, including those concerning the SIR, were taken unanimously with the approval of all three Election Commissioners.

EC sources said Sandhu and Joshi had flagged concerns over issues including voter deletions and the handling of the voter database, but maintained that these concerns did not amount to disagreement with the final decisions of the Commission.

Former CEC On Decision-Making

Former Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat also weighed in on the issue, saying decisions within the poll panel must ultimately be reached either through consensus or a majority vote.

“However, when a decision is made, it must be by consensus or by a majority vote,” Rawat told ANI.

Frequently Asked Questions

What action is the Opposition taking against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

The Opposition, led by the Congress, is preparing to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in both Houses of Parliament. This is amid an ongoing controversy over the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

What prompted the Opposition's move to impeach the CEC?

The move gained momentum after a report stated that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections multiple times regarding electoral-roll procedures and SIR. Opposition parties cited this report in their demands for action.

How has the Election Commission responded to the reported objections?

The Election Commission rejected the idea of an internal breakdown, stating that internal deliberations with differing views are normal. It maintained that all final decisions, including SIR, were taken unanimously with the approval of all three Election Commissioners.

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Breaking News ABP Live SIR 'Gyanesh Kumar' EC Row
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