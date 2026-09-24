Opposition To Move Impeachment Notice Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar In Both Houses: Sources

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition prepares impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Motion follows report detailing election commissioners' past objections.

Election Commission stated all final decisions were unanimously approved.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, is preparing to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in both Houses of Parliament amid the ongoing controversy over the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to sources, a draft of the motion is being prepared and notices are expected to be submitted in both Houses within the next few days. The notices can also be submitted when Parliament is not in session, sources said.

The Opposition had earlier demanded Kumar’s removal amid the controversy surrounding the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.

Also Read: ABP Exclusive | ‘SIR Is Purposeless’, 'ECI Image Being Damaged': Ex-EC Ashok Lavasa

Opposition Readies Impeachment Move

The latest development comes amid a wider political row over the functioning of the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.

The move gained momentum after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to electoral-roll procedures and SIR. The report said the objections concerned issues including voter additions and deletions, the handling of voter data and changes to the voter registration process.

Opposition parties have cited the report while stepping up demands for action against Kumar. The Congress has called for his removal, while other Opposition leaders have also raised concerns over the Election Commission’s functioning.

EC Says Decisions Were Unanimous

The Election Commission has rejected the suggestion that the reported objections reflected a breakdown within the poll panel.

The Commission said differences in views and observations during internal deliberations are a normal part of the functioning of a multi-member constitutional body. It maintained that all final decisions, including those concerning the SIR, were taken unanimously with the approval of all three Election Commissioners.

EC sources said Sandhu and Joshi had flagged concerns over issues including voter deletions and the handling of the voter database, but maintained that these concerns did not amount to disagreement with the final decisions of the Commission.

Former CEC On Decision-Making

Former Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat also weighed in on the issue, saying decisions within the poll panel must ultimately be reached either through consensus or a majority vote.

“However, when a decision is made, it must be by consensus or by a majority vote,” Rawat told ANI.