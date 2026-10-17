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English NewsNewsIndiaPart Of Indian Diaspora Rallies In Support Of PM Modi, Faces Off With NSUI In London Amid CJP Protest | WATCH

Part Of Indian Diaspora Rallies In Support Of PM Modi, Faces Off With NSUI In London Amid CJP Protest | WATCH

Modi supporters and SFI-UK protesters clashed over electoral integrity outside London's Indian High Commission as detentions in Delhi fuelled political tensions.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
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  • Activist Dipke detained; opposition leaders condemned police actions.

A political confrontation unfolded outside the Indian High Commission in London as members of the Indian diaspora rallied in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government, while the Students’ Federation of India-UK (SFI-UK) demanded electoral accountability and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The rival demonstrations reflected the political divisions surrounding electoral integrity and protests against the Election Commission in India. Supporters of the Centre defended the government's democratic mandate, while the student organisation maintained that its protest was aimed at safeguarding electoral accountability.

Diaspora Members Defend Modi Govt

Members of the Indian diaspora who gathered in support of the government argued that the Modi administration had the democratic legitimacy to remain in office, having been elected by the people.

Speaking to IANS, one participant explained the purpose of the gathering. “We are gathered here to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India because they were democratically elected by the people of India and have every democratic right to remain in power,” the person said.

Another participant distinguished between exercising democratic rights and criticising the country in an international setting, arguing that protests should not undermine India's reputation.

“Standing up for your rights and defaming India are two different things. You can raise your concerns, but you should not do so in a way that damages the country’s reputation on foreign soil,” the person told IANS.


ALSO READ: Delhi SIR: Reverification Begins For 47.56 Lakh Voters Removed From Draft Rolls, Says CEO

SFI-UK Seeks CEC’s Resignation

SFI-UK, meanwhile, announced on X that it had organised a demonstration outside the Indian High Commission to demand electoral integrity and Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

The student organisation alleged that right-wing protesters had attempted to disrupt its gathering. It said its members continued with the demonstration despite the alleged interference.

The competing protests brought opposing positions on India's electoral process into focus, with one group defending the elected government and the other pressing for accountability from the country's election machinery.

Delhi Police Detain 150 Protesters

The demonstrations in London coincided with a tense situation in New Delhi, where authorities detained around 150 people during protests in central Delhi, according to police officials.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke had called on people to assemble at Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16 for a Tricolour-hoisting demonstration under the banner of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally.

Dipke was detained while leaving the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Anish Gawande, ahead of the proposed gathering.

Two Legal Notices Issued

Dipke was served two notices by the authorities. One was issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing restrictions on public gatherings in the New Delhi district and prohibiting him from visiting Central Park.

The second notice concerned an alleged breach of a bond requiring the maintenance of public peace. Issued by the South-West Delhi district, it referred to earlier preventive action involving Dipke, Ashutosh and Saurav.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Police Deny CJP Permission For Tiranga March At Town Hall, Cite Venue Restrictions, Traffic Concerns

Opposition Leaders Condemn Detentions

Delhi Police also detained members of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Left parties during a demonstration near Mandi House. The protesters were demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

The detentions drew criticism from several Opposition leaders, including former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were protesters detained in New Delhi?

Protesters were detained during a rally called by CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke and other demonstrations. Restrictions on public gatherings were in force, and some individuals were cited for breaching prior undertakings.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
London Protest Gyanesh Kumar 'Narendra Modi'
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