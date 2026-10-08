Gyanesh Kumar Protest: Delhi HC To Hear Youth Congress Plea Against Police Ban At Jantar Mantar

The Opposition’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is escalating, with the Indian Youth Congress now moving the Delhi High Court after being denied permission to demonstrate at Jantar Mantar. The INDIA bloc had marched from Parliament House to the Election Commission to protest against the CEC. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also staged a sit-in at Akashvani during the protest.

The Indian Youth Congress had sought permission to hold a peaceful demonstration against Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar. However, the Delhi Police refused permission, prompting the youth wing of the Congress to approach the Delhi High Court against the order. The court has agreed to hear the plea on Friday.

Indian Youth Congress Seeks Permission For Jantar Mantar Protest

Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghosh mentioned the matter before Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Nitin Vasudev Sambre and sought an urgent hearing.

The Indian Youth Congress had sought permission to hold the protest from September 25 to October 15. It told the authorities that 100 to 150 people would participate and assured them of cooperation with the police in making traffic and security arrangements.

According to the organisation, youth, students and party workers would take part in the demonstration. It also assured the authorities that no weapons or prohibited items would be used during the protest.

The group further said that the demonstration would not deliberately block roads, footpaths or emergency routes. Volunteers and marshals would be deployed to manage the crowd.

FIR Against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi

The Opposition’s protests continued on October 7 as well. Rahul Gandhi had marched from Parliament House on the first day, while on the second day, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi staged a sit-in on the road around 200 metres from Jantar Mantar after being stopped from proceeding further.

Priyanka Gandhi was seen lying on the road with a copy of the Constitution after the protesters were stopped.

An FIR has also been registered against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over the alleged forcible entry into the Akashvani building and staging of a sit-in there on October 6.