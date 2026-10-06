Gyanesh Kumar must resign as he ''lied'' on Form 6 taking Supreme Court''s name: BJD

Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (PTI): Odisha’s opposition BJD on Monday said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar must resign, as he had “lied” that modification of Form 6 during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was approved by the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, the apex court said it has not approved any modifications to Form 6, an application form through which a person seeks inclusion in the voters list, being used by the Election Commission (EC) during the SIR in various states.

The EC issued a release on September 26 suggesting that the Supreme Court had upheld the Form 6 declaration in the May 2026 judgment relating to the SIR in Bihar.

“Now, Kumar has no option but to resign, taking moral responsibility," BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty told a press conference here, referring to the top court's observation.

While reiterating the BJD’s demand for Kumar’s resignation, BJD leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar said people across the country, including Odisha, have lost trust in the EC.

"They (EC) must have done similar manipulation during the 2024 elections in Odisha by tampering with EVMs to make a particular party win the election," Samantsinghar alleged.

She was alluding to the BJP, which came to power in the state in 2024, dethroning the BJD.

“As Gyanesh Kumar had lied that Form 6 was approved by the Supreme Court, he has no moral right to continue but to step down," the BJD said in a statement.

Over 27.50 lakh people were deleted from the state’s electoral roll during the SIR.

The BJD alleged that it was a victim of “EVM tampering” due to which the party lost the assembly polls, despite securing more votes than the BJP.

In the 2024 polls, the BJD’s vote share was 40.22 per cent with 51 seats, while the BJP’s vote share stood at 40.07 per cent with 79 seats, in the 147-member assembly.

“The Chief Election Commissioner tampered with EVMs and ensured a one-sided victory for the BJP. The government functioning in the state is a government of vote theft,” Mohanty alleged.

The BJD asserted that Kumar “committed unconstitutional acts while holding a constitutional office, working like an agent of the BJP”.

Mohanty also said BJD president Naveen Patnaik has repeatedly demanded the resignation of Kumar and a relook of the entire SIR exercise.

“Before the people lose faith in the Election Commission, CEC Gyanesh Kumar must immediately resign,” the BJD statement said. PTI AAM NN RBT

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