CBI Arrests Officer In Rs 10 Lakh Bribery Case, Recovers Rs 2.62 Crore In Assets

HomeNewsIndiaCBI Arrests Officer In Rs 10 Lakh Bribery Case, Recovers Rs 2.62 Crore In Assets

The CBI arrested NHIDCL's Riten Kumar Singh for accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe, uncovering Rs 2.62 crore in cash and extensive undisclosed assets across India.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Riten Kumar Singh, Executive Director and Regional Officer of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), in Guwahati on charges of accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe from a private contractor. The arrest followed a trap laid by the agency on October 14, based on credible source information.

During searches conducted at Singh’s properties in Guwahati, Ghaziabad, and Imphal, the CBI recovered Rs 2.62 crore in cash and documents revealing extensive undisclosed assets. These include nine apartments, an office space, and three residential plots in Delhi-NCR; an apartment and a residential plot in Bengaluru; and four apartments and two residential plots in Guwahati. Additional records point to two plots and agricultural land in Imphal West, as per a report on NDTV.

Investigators also found six luxury vehicles, two high-end watches, and a 100-gram silver bar. Preliminary findings suggest that many of these assets were acquired in the names of Singh and his family members and may have been undervalued. Verification is ongoing.

A case has been registered against Singh and two representatives of a private company. The CBI is continuing its investigation into the extent of the alleged corruption and accumulation of assets.

In a separate incident, the CBI on Thursday (October 16, 2025) said it had arrested a senior Indian Police Service officer of the 2009 batch, presently posted as Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police, on charges of bribery, reported Indian Express.

According to an official statement, the officer was arrested along with a private individual in a bribery case involving Rs 8 lakh. He was also allegedly seeking recurring monthly illegal payments from the complainant. The arrested officer, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, was posted as DIG, Ropar Range in Punjab.

Both cases are currently under investigation by the CBI.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Note Of ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams, Seeks Response From Centre

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Embed widget