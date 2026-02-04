Guwahati: 13-Year-Old Domestic Worker Found Locked Inside Bed Storage Box

A routine enforcement action in Guwahati’s Panjabari area uncovered a deeply disturbing case of child exploitation, as a 13-year-old girl was rescued from a concealed storage compartment beneath a bed during a raid by the District Labour Task Force on February 1, officials said. The operation, conducted in the presence of a magistrate, exposed allegations of prolonged illegal employment and sustained physical abuse of the minor.

Tip-Off From Residents Triggers Swift Action

Authorities said the rescue followed complaints from local residents who raised concerns about a minor allegedly being employed as a domestic worker at a house in the Juripar locality. Acting on this information, the District Labour Task Force planned a raid at House No. 69, a residence reportedly owned by a woman identified as Amrin Akhtar Laskar. Officials said the child had been working at the house for nearly six years, a clear violation of child labour laws, as per India Today.

When the task force team arrived at the premises, the house owner allegedly attempted to mislead officials. According to authorities, she denied that any child was present and claimed the girl’s father had taken her away several days earlier.

Child Found Hidden In Storage Bed

Despite the initial denial, officials carried out a thorough inspection of the premises. During the search, they discovered the minor hidden inside a divan storage box beneath a bed. Authorities said the child had been confined in the cramped space for approximately 25 minutes, allegedly after the accused sensed that a raid was imminent.

The girl was found in a severely weakened state and was immediately pulled out and given water. Officials said she appeared disoriented and broke down in tears after regaining consciousness, underscoring the trauma she had endured.

Allegations of Long-Term Abuse Emerge

During a preliminary inquiry, the child reportedly told officials that she had been employed at the residence since early childhood and had been subjected to repeated physical abuse over the years, reported NDTV. Authorities said the allegations point to sustained exploitation and mistreatment, raising serious concerns about the conditions under which the minor had been living and working.

Following the rescue, the girl was removed from the premises and taken into protective custody. Officials said necessary steps are being initiated to ensure her safety, rehabilitation, and medical care, while legal action is expected against those responsible.