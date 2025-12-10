YouTuber Beaten By Hindu Vigilantes Over Feeding Chicken Momos For Cow, Arrested In Gurugram

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaYouTuber Beaten By Hindu Vigilantes Over Feeding Chicken Momos For Cow, Arrested In Gurugram

Gurugram man arrested for feeding meat-filled momos to a cow, sparking outrage and investigation for animal cruelty and religious offense.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Gurugram, a shocking incident has stirred public outrage after a 28-year-old man fed chicken-filled momos to a cow. The accused, Hrithik Chandna, a resident of New Colony, filmed the act and posted it on social media, igniting widespread anger among local residents, Hindu organizations, and cow protection activists.

Video Goes Viral, Hurting Religious Sentiments

The video shows Hrithik feeding chicken momos to a cow, an act that deeply offended religious sentiments in the community. Sources say the incident was orchestrated for social media fame and financial gain. Activists from Gurugram’s Gau Raksha Dal quickly responded and confronted Hrithik, who initially resisted. He allegedly threatened to repeat the act live that night before being apprehended and handed over to New Colony police.

In the presence of the police, Hrithik recorded a video apology, acknowledging the backlash caused by his actions.

Complaint Filed, Police Take Swift Action

A formal complaint was lodged at the Sector 56 police station by the cow protection group. The police immediately launched an investigation, uncovering that the act had been encouraged by another youth. Authorities confirmed that Hrithik’s stated motive was to gain attention on social media and earn money, but emphasized that his actions caused significant distress among residents and violated religious sensibilities.

Hrithik has been arrested and is under questioning, with charges filed for animal cruelty and hurting religious sentiments. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have vowed strict enforcement against similar incidents in the future.

Community Reacts To Social Media Stunt

Local residents and cow protection activists condemned the act, warning that such stunts not only harm animals but also risk creating social unrest. Experts note that seeking fame through controversial actions is increasingly common on social media but comes with serious legal and ethical consequences.

The Gurugram police have assured the public that all necessary measures will be taken to prevent such incidents and safeguard both religious sentiments and animal welfare in the area.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Gurugram
