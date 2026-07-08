Gurugram submerged: Road cave-ins, unending traffic jams add to woes; corporates advised WFH

Gurugram, Jul 7 (PTI): The first spell of heavy monsoon rain on Tuesday afternoon brought Gurugram to its knees as road cave-ins, waterlogging and unending traffic jams were reported from across the city, with the authorities rolling out extensive measures to restore normalcy in the NCR.

The main carriageway on the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) caved in near Narsinghpur due to heavy rainfall, forcing closure of two lanes. This triggered a massive traffic jam stretching several kilometers, between Hero Honda Chowk and the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, leaving commuters stranded.

Gurugram police issued a traffic advisory and diverted vehicles moving on the route. "To ensure smooth traffic flow and prioritise the safety of motorists travelling from Delhi towards Jaipur, route diversions have been implemented," it read.

On the other hand, a cave-in was reported on Civil Line Road, causing tires of two parked vehicles to get badly stuck. The stretch had been recently excavated to lay a sewer line, and the heavy rainfall further exacerbated the condition of the road, causing a cave-in.

Notably, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Kumar's residence is located on this very road, some 100 metres away from the cave-in. With residences of Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and Haryana minister Rao Narbir also located on this stretch, the road is no stranger to VVIP traffic.

If this is the condition of a 'VVIP road', one can only imagine the state of other parts of the city, locals remarked.

The first bout of monsoon rain once again submerged the city, as the administration's claims regarding 'no waterlogging' were washed away. Severe traffic jams were triggered due to waterlogging across highways and key roads. Residents from across the city took to social media to share their woes, attaching video clips showing flooded roads and traffic disarray.

The downpour began around 2 pm and continued uninterrupted until 4 pm. The persistent rainfall led to waterlogging on most major roads, causing traffic to move at a slow pace.

As the rains came at the time of school closing, school buses and students were among the most affected by the traffic chaos. A school bus fell into an open drain on NH-48. Fortunately, there were no students on the bus.

The areas reporting long traffic jams due to waterlogging included Narsinghpur along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Basai, Hero Honda Chowk, Golf Course Extension road, Rajiv Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road, Khandsa Road, old Delhi road, Pataudi Road, the road from Millenium City Centre to Hero Honda Chowk, Pataudi Road, Old Gurugram-Delhi Road, Khandsa road, Basai road, Old Railway Station and New Railway Station Road.

Police were seen trying to manage traffic even in the pouring rain. A senior traffic official said personnel have been deployed across areas to ensure smoother vehicular movement.

According to an official statement, Gurugram recorded a maximum 82 mm of rain on Tuesday. Tehsil-wise, Kadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsil areas recorded 82 mm rainfall while Gurugram tehsil area recorded 76 mm of rain. Manesar Tehsil recorded 50 mm while Badshahpur sub-tehsil recorded 15 mm. Wazirabad tehsil recorded 49 mm rainfall, Pataudi recorded 26 mm, Sohna recorded 26 mm and Farrukhnagar recorded 27 mm.

According to police, continuous heavy rainfall led to waterlogging at several underpasses and other locations across Gurugram. Waterlogged roads, potholes and vehicles getting stranded resulted in traffic disruption, causing congestion at multiple stretches.

In view of the situation, Gurugram police and traffic personnel launched extensive measures to ensure smooth traffic movement, a senior official said.

Additional police personnel were deployed at identified locations to restore normal traffic flow at the earliest. Senior officers visited various affected locations to assess the traffic situation and issued necessary directions to officers deployed on the ground, he said.

Coordination has been established with the municipal corporation, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other concerned departments to ensure prompt action for removal of waterlogging, road obstructions, and damaged road surfaces, he added.

In view of anticipated heavy rainfall, Gurugram Police has issued an advisory urging corporate employees to work from home.

The advisory states there is significant risk of waterlogging and traffic congestion across major arterial roads and intersections in the city.

According to police, the advisory was issued to ensure commuter safety, prevent unnecessary traffic load, and assist local authorities in managing road conditions effectively.

"We strongly urge the corporate sector and private establishments to encourage Work from Home (WFH) arrangements for their employees for the next few days. Minimising non-essential vehicular movement will greatly assist our traffic management teams in maintaining traffic flow and ensuring emergency services remain unobstructed. We appreciate your cooperation in prioritising the safety and well-being of our citizens," the advisory read.

According to an official statement, "Gurugram Police deployed cranes, recovery vehicles, pumps, water tankers, and other available resources to rescue vehicles stranded in waterlogged areas. Wherever required, assistance from private resources was also taken." Stranded and damaged vehicles were shifted to secure locations, and assistance was provided to motorists. "With support of additional police personnel, Gurugram Police and Traffic Police ensured continuous regulation of traffic at waterlogged locations, major intersections, underpasses, and other sensitive routes," he said.

"Despite heavy rainfall and challenging conditions, police officers and personnel remained on duty with dedication and commitment, significantly contributing to the early restoration of smooth traffic movement," he added.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, Gurugram Police has ensured regular deployment of police officers and personnel across all zones so that adequate force is readily available to respond to any emergency or adverse situation, the official said.

Coordination is being maintained with all departments concerned to remove waterlogging and other obstructions at the earliest, he added. PTI COR ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)