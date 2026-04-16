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HomeNewsIndiaGurugram resident complains to Haryana CM against 'corrupt' senior fire officer

Gurugram resident complains to Haryana CM against 'corrupt' senior fire officer

Gurugram, Apr 15 (PTI): A Gurugram resident has complained to Haryana chief minister against a "corrupt" senior fire department officer, who has recently been given a posting at the state headquarters for fire services, and demanded action against the officia.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 12:25 AM (IST)

Gurugram, Apr 15 (PTI): A Gurugram resident has complained to Haryana chief minister against a "corrupt" senior fire department officer, who has recently been given a posting at the state headquarters for fire services, and demanded action against the official.

In the written complaint, a copy of which is with PTI, Kapil Singh has alleged that Sajjan Kumar, assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO), was caught red-handed by the Gurugram Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2023 while accepting a bribe for issuing a Fire NOC.

He said a strict departmental action was expected against Kumar, who has "a documented history of corruption allegations and criminal proceedings," however, he was reinstated by the government in January 2025.

Subsequently, he was "posted as ADFO in Jhajjar," and was also given additional charge of Rohtak, Kapil claimed in his complaint to CM Nayab Singh Saini.

"Now, the most concerning is the recent decision, in March 2026. Kumar was assigned to look after the technical work at the Directorate of Fire & Emergency Services, Panchkula, for 3 days a week," the complaint read.

He said this effectively places a tainted officer at the state headquarters, where critical technical approvals, policies, and fire safety clearances are handled.

Singh added that posting an officer with a "proven" corruption case at the state-level technical authority raises serious questions about administrative integrity.

He cautioned that such postings may encourage systemic corruption, especially in sensitive areas like fire safety NOCs, which directly impact public safety.

"Such matters may lead to compromised safety standards, increased bribery practices and risk to public life in case of fire incidents," he said, requesting that Kumar's posting be immediately reviewed and cancelled.

Despite repeated attempts, Kumar could not be contacted. PTI COR AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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