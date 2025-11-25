New Delhi, Nov 25: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday flagged off a 'Dhwaj Yatra' from the Sis Ganj Sahib gurudwara in the national capital to Punjab's Anandpur Sahib on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

A large number of devotees participated in the yatra.

"This event is an unparalleled opportunity to commemorate Sri Guru Ji's teachings, ideals and his supreme sacrifice for safeguarding the religion and humanity," Gupta said in a post on X.

She prayed for the blessings of Guru Tegh Bahadur for peace, prosperity and harmony in the lives of the people.

Born on April 1, 1621, at Guru Ke Mehal, Amritsar, Tegh Bahadur was the youngest child of Guru Hargobind and the ninth Sikh guru. He was beheaded on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on November 24, 1675, in Delhi.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)