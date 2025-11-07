Soldier Requests Blanket, Gets Stabbed To Death On Train; NHRC Orders Probe

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered a comprehensive and impartial probe into the brutal killing of Indian Army soldier Jigar Chaudhary aboard a moving train in Rajasthan. The Commission has assured justice for the bereaved family and promised stringent action against those responsible, including the accused railway staff.

Solider Stabbed To Death Over Blanket Request

Chaudhary, who was on leave and returning home to Sabarmati in Gujarat, had boarded the Jammu Tawi–Sabarmati Express (Train No. 19224) from Firozpur on the night of November 2. According to police, the incident occurred in the B4 AC coach after Chaudhary requested a blanket and bed sheet from the coach attendant. When the attendant allegedly refused, citing railway rules, an argument broke out that quickly turned violent, as per a report on The New Indian Express.



The attendant is said to have stabbed Chaudhary in the leg, severing an artery and causing him to bleed to death before help could arrive.



Officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended the accused soon after the train halted. Chaudhary’s body was taken to PBM Hospital in Bikaner for post-mortem before being transported to his hometown of Chhapi in Gujarat. His funeral in Moti Gidasan drew thousands of mourners, who paid tribute with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and waved the national flag in his honor.



Jethabhai Chaudhary, the soldier’s brother, demanded justice and appealed to the Prime Minister and Home Minister for the harshest punishment for the accused. Responding to a complaint filed by the Sahyadri Rights Forum, the NHRC described the case as a serious human rights violation, as per a report on NDTV. The Commission, chaired by Priyank Kanoongo, has issued notices to the Chairman of the Railway Board and the Director General of the RPF. It has sought detailed records of the accused’s appointment, background verification, and training, along with an action-taken report within two weeks.