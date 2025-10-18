Temple Dispute Triggers Violent Clash In Gujarat’s Sabarkantha; 20 Injured, Over 100 Booked

At least 20 people were injured after a violent confrontation broke out in Majra village of Sabarkantha district late on Friday, October 18, following a dispute over the management of a local temple. The long-standing feud between two rival groups escalated into widespread violence, marked by arson, stone-pelting, and vandalism.

Temple Dispute Triggers Clash In Gujarat

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Atul Patel, the clash erupted around 10:30 p.m. and quickly spread through the village. Police have registered an FIR against 110 to 120 individuals in connection with the incident. More than 20 motorcycles, over 10 cars, and several houses sustained significant damage as mobs went on a rampage.

Atul Patel, Sabarkantha Deputy SP said, "An incident of stone pelting and arson between two groups was registered last night at around 10:30 pm in Majra village. An FIR has been registered against approximately 110 to 120 people. More than 20 two-wheelers, more than 10 four-wheelers, and glasses of some houses were damaged in this incident. So far, approximately 20 people have been rounded up in connection with this incident, and their interrogation is ongoing."

#WATCH | Sabarkantha, Gujarat: Several vehicles were set on fire and vandalised after a clash between two groups in Majra village, Sabarkantha, last night. Police have been deployed at the spot.



Atul Patel, Sabarkantha Deputy SP said, "An incident of stone pelting and arson… pic.twitter.com/ccr2BLsnv4 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

Authorities have detained around 20 people for questioning and are analysing CCTV footage to identify others involved. A heavy police deployment has been made in the area to prevent further unrest, and a flag march was conducted to restore public confidence.

“The situation is under control now, and security forces remain stationed in Majra to maintain peace,” DSP Patel said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway to trace those responsible for instigating the violence.

Police officials have urged residents to cooperate with the inquiry and refrain from spreading rumours as normalcy is gradually being restored in the village.

ALSO READ: Karnataka IPS Officer Booked For Alleged Wife Abuse, Dowry Harassment; Claims He's Framed