Gujarat: Owaisi criticises Uniform Civil Code, urges voters to reflect ahead of civic polls

Ahmedabad, Apr 22 (PTI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday criticised the BJP over the Uniform Civil Code and urged people to vote against the ruling party ahead of the local polls.

Owaisi was addressing a public gathering in Ahmedabad to appeal for votes for the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidates ahead of the April 26 Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections.

"I request you all to use your votes wisely. BJP has challenged our Shariat; by bringing uniform civil code, they want to destroy the Shariat. I appeal to everyone to think before voting on April 26 and vote against BJP," Owaisi said.

The Gujarat Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, becoming the second state after Uttarakhand to adopt the legislation.

The AIMIM chief maintained that the community would challenge any such law legally, calling it inconsistent with constitutional protections.

Owaisi further alleged that implementing a uniform legal structure in areas such as marriage, divorce and inheritance would effectively impose frameworks rooted in other traditions onto Muslims.

He also spoke about the Pahalgam attack that took place last year on April 22.

"Last year on this day, the tragic attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 21 Indians. They did it because the Indians were not Muslims," Owaisi said.

He added that there are two countries who do not let their neighbours be in peace -- Pakistan and Israel. "They don't let anyone live in peace," he said.

"Our prime minister should take firm and decisive steps to ensure that individuals responsible for acts of terrorism, including Hafiz Saeed, are brought to justice and held accountable under the law," Owaisi said.

During the address, he asked citizens to own the leadership instead of being voters.

"Our objective is that in India, the largest minority must have leadership. If we do not have our own leadership, we will remain just voters, as has already happened in many places," the AIMIM chief said.

"Don't remain just a voter. If you become a true citizen, you will gain all the rights that other fellow citizens of this country enjoy. If you are satisfied with being only a voter, your suffering and injustice will never end," he added. PTI KVM PD PRK

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