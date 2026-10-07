Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nine arrested after couple's alleged purification ritual assault.

Husband traced partner; forced humiliation and alleged abuse.

Police acted after social media videos surfaced online.

Nine people, including a woman's husband and his relatives, have been arrested in Gujarat's Surendranagar after a couple were allegedly assaulted and subjected to public humiliation during what the accused described as a "purification ritual". The incident reportedly took place on October 4 after the woman's husband and his relatives traced her and her partner to Chotila. Police became aware of the case after videos of the alleged assault surfaced on social media.



The footage reportedly showed the man being forced to perform sexual acts with the woman and drink her urine as a form of alleged "punishment". Police said the incident was recorded on mobile phones and the videos were subsequently circulated on social media.

Woman Left Husband

According to the complaint, the woman was married to a man from Vapi but had left him and moved to Chotila. She had been living there with her partner for around three months. Her family later located her and brought her back to Vapi, where she was allegedly confined inside a house, as per reports. The woman eventually managed to escape and returned to Chotila five days before the incident.

After her husband learnt that she had returned to Chotila with her partner, he allegedly informed his relatives, following which the couple were tracked down.

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Couple Taken To Surendranagar

The woman's husband and his relatives allegedly took the couple to Surendranagar on the pretext of conducting a "purification ritual".

According to the complaint, the couple were beaten with wooden sticks after being taken there. The man was allegedly tied to a tree with a rope, while the woman was confined to a room.

The alleged ordeal later continued inside a verandah, where the man was reportedly forced to perform sexual acts with the woman. The man was also allegedly made to drink the woman's urine as a form of punishment.

Police said the incident was filmed on mobile phones, with the recordings later circulated on social media.

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Police Trace Woman

The case came to light after a community leader alerted the police and investigators also came across videos of the alleged assault online.

Surendranagar DSP Premsukh Delu said several police teams were immediately deployed to locate the woman.

"I received a call from a community leader regarding a woman who had been brutalised. We also came across several videos. Several police teams were deployed to trace the woman," Delu said, as per a report on Times of India.

Police teams subsequently searched houses in the area and located the woman at one of them.

"She started crying on seeing the police. We matched her face with the woman in the video and brought her to the police station. She narrated her ordeal after counselling," Delu said.

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RM Sangada, inspector at the A-Division police station, said police were investigating those involved in recording and circulating the footage.