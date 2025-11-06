Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Gujarat As Weather Changes; Temperatures To Dip, Fishing Ban Lifted

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Gujarat As Weather Changes; Temperatures To Dip, Fishing Ban Lifted

Gujarat is expected to experience scattered rainfall with temperature fluctuations and potential fog.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ahmedabad, Nov 6 (IANS) The Meteorological Department has forecast scattered rainfall across parts of Gujarat on Thursday, bringing a slight change in weather after several dry days. With the weakening of the rain system, no heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected anywhere in the state.

Light showers, however, are likely in select districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Ahmedabad. Weather officials have also predicted fluctuations in maximum and minimum temperatures due to shifting wind patterns, which could lead to a noticeable drop in mercury levels over the next few days. Fog is expected to form around Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

According to the forecast, wind speeds are likely to range between 30 and 40 km per hour (kmph). Ahmedabad may record a maximum temperature of 32 degree Celsius and a minimum of 22 degree Celsius today. Meteorologists anticipate a two to four-degree decline in temperatures in the coming days.

With the rain system now inactive, authorities have lifted restrictions on fishing activities, allowing fishermen to venture into the sea again.

Recently, unseasonal rains have caused extensive damage to crops across Gujarat, affecting more than 42 lakh hectares of farmland in over 16,000 villages, according to preliminary estimates by the state government. The damaged area accounts for roughly 42 per cent of Gujarat’s total operational agricultural land, which stands at 99.77 lakh hectares as per the Agriculture Census 2015-16.

In the wake of the widespread crop losses, the state government postponed the procurement of groundnut, soybean, moong, and black gram at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), which was originally set to begin on November 1.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in a post on X, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to support farmers during this crisis. “When standing crops of farmers have been damaged due to the unexpected calamity of unseasonal rains, the government is committed to stand by them through financial assistance. The procurement of groundnut, soybean, moong, and black gram at MSP will soon begin,” he stated.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gujarat
