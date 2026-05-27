Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with alleged human trafficking and sexual violence, including a man accused of selling his wife.
Gujarat Horror: Woman 'Sold' By Husband For Rs 50,000, Held Captive And Gang-Raped; 7 Arrested
Seven people were arrested in Gujarat after a woman alleged her husband sold her for Rs 50,000 and subjected her to assault.
- Husband allegedly sold wife for ₹50,000 in Banaskantha.
- Woman reported confined, assaulted, and stripped of jewelry.
- Missing person complaint led police to uncover trafficking.
- Police investigate broader links to organized criminal networks.
A shocking case of alleged human trafficking and sexual violence has emerged from Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, where police have arrested seven individuals, including a man accused of selling his wife for Rs 50,000. According to investigators, the woman was confined, repeatedly assaulted, and stripped of her jewellery after being trafficked by her husband and his associates. The jewellery was later allegedly sold by the accused. The prime accused, identified as Nikesh Patel, was arrested along with six others following an investigation led by the Palanpur West Police.
Missing Complaint Triggered Police Suspicion
The case first came to light on May 11 when Patel approached police claiming that his wife had gone missing from Palanpur city. However, investigators became suspicious after Patel himself reportedly disappeared two days later. This prompted Patel’s father to file another complaint at the Palanpur East police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jignesh Gamit said the unusual chain of events led officers to intensify the probe, as per reports.
Police later traced both Patel and his wife. During questioning, the woman alleged that her husband had conspired with several others to traffic her for money.
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Survivor Alleges Confinement, Assault And Trafficking
Investigators stated that Patel, along with Sanjay Thakor, Ashok Thakor, and Sachin Darbar, allegedly planned the transaction in advance and sold the woman for Rs 50,000.
According to the survivor’s statement, she was taken to a secluded location under the pretext of travel before being confined. She alleged that she was repeatedly raped and physically assaulted after being handed over to other individuals.
The woman also claimed that her jewellery was forcibly removed and later sold to local jewellers.
Following her testimony, police registered offences related to rape, gang rape, human trafficking, robbery, and criminal conspiracy.
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Police Probe Wider Trafficking Links
Officials revealed that Nikesh Patel has a prior criminal background and had earlier been linked to cases involving the luring and abduction of women despite being married.
After recording the survivor’s statement, police launched a rescue operation and recovered her from another location before ensuring her safety.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What alleged crimes have been uncovered in Banaskantha district, Gujarat?
How did the police become aware of this alleged crime?
The case initially came to light when the husband filed a missing person report for his wife. Police became suspicious when he also disappeared shortly after.
What did the survivor allege happened to her?
The survivor alleged that her husband conspired with others to traffic her for money, confined her, repeatedly raped and assaulted her, and stole her jewellery.
What is the current status of the investigation?
Police have registered offenses related to rape, human trafficking, and conspiracy. They are also investigating potential links to a wider trafficking network.