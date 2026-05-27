Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaGujarat Horror: Woman 'Sold' By Husband For Rs 50,000, Held Captive And Gang-Raped; 7 Arrested

Gujarat Horror: Woman 'Sold' By Husband For Rs 50,000, Held Captive And Gang-Raped; 7 Arrested

Seven people were arrested in Gujarat after a woman alleged her husband sold her for Rs 50,000 and subjected her to assault.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 May 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Husband allegedly sold wife for ₹50,000 in Banaskantha.
  • Woman reported confined, assaulted, and stripped of jewelry.
  • Missing person complaint led police to uncover trafficking.
  • Police investigate broader links to organized criminal networks.

A shocking case of alleged human trafficking and sexual violence has emerged from Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, where police have arrested seven individuals, including a man accused of selling his wife for Rs 50,000. According to investigators, the woman was confined, repeatedly assaulted, and stripped of her jewellery after being trafficked by her husband and his associates. The jewellery was later allegedly sold by the accused. The prime accused, identified as Nikesh Patel, was arrested along with six others following an investigation led by the Palanpur West Police.

Missing Complaint Triggered Police Suspicion

The case first came to light on May 11 when Patel approached police claiming that his wife had gone missing from Palanpur city. However, investigators became suspicious after Patel himself reportedly disappeared two days later. This prompted Patel’s father to file another complaint at the Palanpur East police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jignesh Gamit said the unusual chain of events led officers to intensify the probe, as per reports.

Police later traced both Patel and his wife. During questioning, the woman alleged that her husband had conspired with several others to traffic her for money.

ALSO READ: Bengal Border Sees Surge In Undocumented Bangladeshis Amid BJP Govt’s ‘Detect-Delete-Deport’ Drive

Survivor Alleges Confinement, Assault And Trafficking

Investigators stated that Patel, along with Sanjay Thakor, Ashok Thakor, and Sachin Darbar, allegedly planned the transaction in advance and sold the woman for Rs 50,000.

According to the survivor’s statement, she was taken to a secluded location under the pretext of travel before being confined. She alleged that she was repeatedly raped and physically assaulted after being handed over to other individuals.

The woman also claimed that her jewellery was forcibly removed and later sold to local jewellers.

Following her testimony, police registered offences related to rape, gang rape, human trafficking, robbery, and criminal conspiracy.

ALSO READ: France Rocked By Over 100 Abuse, Rape Claims At Schools And Daycare Centres

Police Probe Wider Trafficking Links

Officials revealed that Nikesh Patel has a prior criminal background and had earlier been linked to cases involving the luring and abduction of women despite being married.

After recording the survivor’s statement, police launched a rescue operation and recovered her from another location before ensuring her safety.

Before You Go

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site

Frequently Asked Questions

What alleged crimes have been uncovered in Banaskantha district, Gujarat?

Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with alleged human trafficking and sexual violence, including a man accused of selling his wife.

How did the police become aware of this alleged crime?

The case initially came to light when the husband filed a missing person report for his wife. Police became suspicious when he also disappeared shortly after.

What did the survivor allege happened to her?

The survivor alleged that her husband conspired with others to traffic her for money, confined her, repeatedly raped and assaulted her, and stole her jewellery.

What is the current status of the investigation?

Police have registered offenses related to rape, human trafficking, and conspiracy. They are also investigating potential links to a wider trafficking network.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 May 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Human Trafficking Gujarat CRime News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Gujarat Horror: Woman 'Sold' By Husband For Rs 50,000, Held Captive And Gang-Raped; 7 Arrested
Gujarat Horror: Woman 'Sold' By Husband For Rs 50,000, Held Captive And Gang-Raped; 7 Arrested
India
What Will Siddaramaiah Camp Get If Congress Changes Karnataka CM? Deputy CM Posts, Delhi Role Buzz Grows
What Will Siddaramaiah Camp Get If Congress Changes Karnataka CM? Deputy CM Posts, Delhi Role Buzz Grows
India
Rift In Sunetra Pawar’s NCP? Chhagan Bhujbal Clashes With Senior Leader
Rift In Sunetra Pawar’s NCP? Chhagan Bhujbal Clashes With Senior Leader
India
Karnataka CM Buzz Intensifies As Siddaramaiah Invites Shivakumar For Key Breakfast Meeting
Karnataka CM Buzz Intensifies As Siddaramaiah Invites Shivakumar For Key Breakfast Meeting
Advertisement

Videos

MALIHABAD TENSION: Hindu Groups Halted After Hanuman Chalisa Protest at Disputed Kila Site
BAKRID FLASHPOINT: Mira Road Clashes and Malihabad Protests Push Security Forces on Alert
LUCKNOW-MIRA ROAD TENSIONS: Temple Claim, Bakrid Row and Protests Put Police on High Alert
MIRA ROAD FLASHPOINT: Bakrid Goat Row Sparks Protests, Slogans and Tight Police Security
GLOBAL FLASHPOINT: Trump’s Iran Strategy Sparks Fresh War Fears Despite Ceasefire Claims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget