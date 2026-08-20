Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Travels By Train From Washington DC To New York For VGGS Roadshow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat CM began US visit for investment roadshow.

Promoting Gujarat as an investment destination for VGGS 2027.

Delegation will meet investors, industry leaders, global companies.

Building global participation for the upcoming January 2027 summit.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel travelled by train from Washington, DC, to New York on Wednesday, August 19, as part of his visit to the US for the 11th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) roadshow.

Patel boarded the train in Washington, DC, at 6:13 pm and reached New York at 9:10 pm. His US visit is part of a broader international investment outreach campaign ahead of VGGS 2027.

The Gujarat chief minister is travelling to the US and Canada from August 16 to 26 with a high-level delegation to promote the state as an investment destination and encourage global participation in the upcoming summit.





Bhupendra Patel’s US, Canada Visit For VGGS 2027

The visit marks the launch of the international roadshow campaign for the 11th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled to be held in January 2027.

During the trip, Patel and the delegation are set to meet investors, industry leaders and representatives of global companies. The discussions will focus on highlighting investment opportunities across Gujarat.

The delegation will also invite businesses and investors to participate in VGGS 2027 as Gujarat seeks to strengthen its engagement with global industry ahead of the summit.











Gujarat Steps Up Global Investment Outreach

The roadshow forms part of Gujarat’s preparations for the 11th VGGS, with the state seeking to showcase its investment potential to international businesses.

Patel’s engagements in the US and Canada are aimed at presenting Gujarat’s investment opportunities and building participation for the January 2027 summit.

The international outreach campaign is expected to connect the state government with investors and industry leaders as Gujarat prepares for the next edition of its flagship global investment summit.