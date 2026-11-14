Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Range Rover fatally struck motorcycle, killing passenger, injuring rider.

MLA's nephew detained 40 hours later, then released by police.

Police face criticism for delayed detention and releasing accused.

Accused claims fear for fleeing, denies alcohol consumption before crash.

A fatal road accident in Ahmedabad involving a Range Rover allegedly driven by the nephew of a BJP MLA has triggered questions over the police response after the accused was detained and subsequently released. The SUV, driven by 35-year-old Raghavendra Kushwaha, reportedly crashed into a Rapido motorcycle near Shilaj Circle on Wednesday morning, killing the pillion passenger and injuring the rider. Kushwaha is the nephew of Bapunagar BJP MLA Dineshsinh Kushwaha.

Police detained the accused on Thursday, more than 40 hours after the accident, but later released him after serving a legal notice. Officials maintained that there was “no provision to arrest him”.

Rapido Passenger Succumbs To Injuries After Crash

The accident occurred around 6.45 am on November 11, when the motorcycle was travelling near Shilaj Circle. The passenger, identified as Purabia, was on his way to work as a security guard.

The bike, ridden by 50-year-old Pradeep Dadwal, reportedly slowed down before attempting a right turn when Range Rover approaching from the opposite direction rammed into it.

The impact threw both occupants onto the road. While Dadwal sustained minor injuries, Purabia suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was subsequently shifted to an advanced medical facility, where he died during treatment.

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CCTV Footage Helps Police Trace Range Rover

According to investigators, the SUV driver and his four friends left the accident site immediately after the collision.

Police traced the vehicle using its registration number, which was provided by a person present at the scene. CCTV footage from cameras in the surrounding areas was also examined to establish the vehicle's movements and identify the driver.

Investigators alleged that Kushwaha was returning with four friends after partying through the night in the Kalol area of Gandhinagar when the crash occurred.

Accused Released After Detention, Police Face Questions

Kushwaha was detained by Bopal Police on Thursday, over 40 hours after the accident. However, his subsequent release after the police issued a legal notice triggered allegations of mishandling.

The Ahmedabad rural police also faced criticism over claims that the accused was not subjected to a medical examination following the crash and was allowed to leave the police station.

The circumstances surrounding his release have raised questions about the investigation and the action taken by the police.

Kushwaha Says He Fled Out Of Fear

Responding to the allegations, Kushwaha reportedly told investigators that he left the accident site because he was frightened after the collision.

He has also denied consuming alcohol before driving the Range Rover. The police investigation is underway.