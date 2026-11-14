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English NewsNewsIndiaGujarat BJP MLA’s Nephew Drives Range Rover Into Two-Wheeler, Rapido Passenger Killed; Held & Released Later

Gujarat BJP MLA’s Nephew Drives Range Rover Into Two-Wheeler, Rapido Passenger Killed; Held & Released Later

A Range Rover driven by a Gujarat BJP MLA's nephew killed a Rapido passenger in Ahmedabad. The accused was detained and later released.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Range Rover fatally struck motorcycle, killing passenger, injuring rider.
  • MLA's nephew detained 40 hours later, then released by police.
  • Police face criticism for delayed detention and releasing accused.
  • Accused claims fear for fleeing, denies alcohol consumption before crash.

A fatal road accident in Ahmedabad involving a Range Rover allegedly driven by the nephew of a BJP MLA has triggered questions over the police response after the accused was detained and subsequently released. The SUV, driven by 35-year-old Raghavendra Kushwaha, reportedly crashed into a Rapido motorcycle near Shilaj Circle on Wednesday morning, killing the pillion passenger and injuring the rider. Kushwaha is the nephew of Bapunagar BJP MLA Dineshsinh Kushwaha.

Police detained the accused on Thursday, more than 40 hours after the accident, but later released him after serving a legal notice. Officials maintained that there was “no provision to arrest him”.

Rapido Passenger Succumbs To Injuries After Crash

The accident occurred around 6.45 am on November 11, when the motorcycle was travelling near Shilaj Circle. The passenger, identified as Purabia, was on his way to work as a security guard.

The bike, ridden by 50-year-old Pradeep Dadwal, reportedly slowed down before attempting a right turn when Range Rover approaching from the opposite direction rammed into it.

The impact threw both occupants onto the road. While Dadwal sustained minor injuries, Purabia suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was subsequently shifted to an advanced medical facility, where he died during treatment.

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CCTV Footage Helps Police Trace Range Rover

According to investigators, the SUV driver and his four friends left the accident site immediately after the collision.

Police traced the vehicle using its registration number, which was provided by a person present at the scene. CCTV footage from cameras in the surrounding areas was also examined to establish the vehicle's movements and identify the driver.

Investigators alleged that Kushwaha was returning with four friends after partying through the night in the Kalol area of Gandhinagar when the crash occurred.

Accused Released After Detention, Police Face Questions

Kushwaha was detained by Bopal Police on Thursday, over 40 hours after the accident. However, his subsequent release after the police issued a legal notice triggered allegations of mishandling.

The Ahmedabad rural police also faced criticism over claims that the accused was not subjected to a medical examination following the crash and was allowed to leave the police station.

The circumstances surrounding his release have raised questions about the investigation and the action taken by the police.

Kushwaha Says He Fled Out Of Fear

Responding to the allegations, Kushwaha reportedly told investigators that he left the accident site because he was frightened after the collision.

He has also denied consuming alcohol before driving the Range Rover. The police investigation is underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was involved in the fatal road accident in Ahmedabad?

Raghavendra Kushwaha allegedly drove a Range Rover that crashed into a Rapido motorcycle. The motorcycle's pillion passenger, Purabia, died, and the rider, Pradeep Dadwal, was injured.

What action did the police take regarding the Range Rover driver?

Raghavendra Kushwaha was detained over 40 hours after the accident but subsequently released. Police issued a legal notice, stating there was

How did police identify and trace the Range Rover after the crash?

Police traced the vehicle using its registration number, provided by a witness at the scene. CCTV footage from surrounding areas also helped establish the vehicle's movements and identify the driver.

Why did the Range Rover driver leave the accident scene?

The driver, Raghavendra Kushwaha, told investigators he fled the accident site because he was frightened after the collision. He also denied consuming alcohol before driving.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ahmedabad Range Rover Accident Gujarat BJP MLA Nephew Rapido Passenger
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