India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaGudiya rape-murder: Constable, key witness in custodial death case, suspended; family alleges harassment Family of Gudiya case witness alleges police harassment, seeks government intervention

Gudiya rape-murder: Constable, key witness in custodial death case, suspended; family alleges harassment Family of Gudiya case witness alleges police harassment, seeks government intervention

Shimla, Jul 30 (PTI): Family members of Constable Dinesh Sharma, a key witness in the 2017 custodial death case linked to Gudiya rape-murder, has accused police of subjecting him to mental harassment and urged the Himachal Pradesh government to take action against those responsible for i.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 12:26 AM (IST)

Shimla, Jul 30 (PTI): Family members of Constable Dinesh Sharma, a key witness in the 2017 custodial death case linked to Gudiya rape-murder, has accused police of subjecting him to mental harassment and urged the Himachal Pradesh government to take action against those responsible for it.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Dinesh's brother, Suresh, alleged that the constable was transferred five times in one-and-a-half months and claimed he has now been suspended.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh, however, denied the allegations and said that Dinesh was suspended due to his repeated disobedience of departmental orders.

Suresh said Dinesh's son is severely disabled and is unable to walk.

"His father's presence is very crucial for his daily care and transportation to school. Dinesh had requested the authorities to defer his transfer on humanitarian grounds. However, instead of receiving relief, he has been suspended after he visited the Lok Bhavan to raise the same issue," he said.

Suresh further claimed that Dinesh was on duty when Suraj, one of the accused in the Gudiya rape and murder case in Kotkhai in Shimla district, died in police custody.

He said that Dinesh later testified before the court about the incident, and his testimony proved to be a significant development in the case.

He said that the testimony contributed to the conviction of eight police personnel, including the then IG, who were sentenced to life imprisonment by a CBI court in Chandigarh.

Demanding justice, Suresh said the family would move the Himachal Pradesh High Court, the Human Rights Commission and, even the Supreme Court if they failed to get relief at the state level.

Shimla SSP Singh said that Dinesh was suspended due to his repeated disobedience of departmental orders, not joining duty on time and indisciplined behaviour.

He said that the departmental inquiry against Dinesh is being conducted impartially and in accordance with the rules.

"Dinesh is being given a full opportunity to present his side of the story. After the investigation is complete, action will be taken based on the facts that emerge, as per the rules," the SSP said. PTI COR KVK KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements

Published at : 31 Jul 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 31 July 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Gudiya rape-murder: Constable, key witness in custodial death case, suspended; family alleges harassment Family of Gudiya case witness alleges police harassment, seeks government intervention
Gudiya rape-murder: Constable, key witness in custodial death case, suspended; family alleges harassment Family of Gudiya case witness alleges police harassment, seeks government intervention
India
Periodic evaluation of teachers key to quality education: Rajasthan Governor
Periodic evaluation of teachers key to quality education: Rajasthan Governor
India
Par panel recommends govt to consider appointing a 'polar ambassador'
Par panel recommends govt to consider appointing a 'polar ambassador'
India
Punjab CM says Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojana scheme has been expanded
Punjab CM says Mukh Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojana scheme has been expanded
Advertisement

Videos

RELIGIOUS POLITICS ALERT: Kanwar Yatra Sparks Political Row, AIMIM Questions UP Government’s Arrangements
POLITICAL CONTROVERSY: Kangana Ranaut Faces Congress Protest Over ‘Gutter Generation’ Remark on Gen Z Women
BIG UPDATE FROM DELHI: PM Modi Holds High-Level Meeting With Senior Ministers, Amit Shah’s Absence Draws Attention
Pellet Gun Controversy: Pellet Gun Row Escalates as Opposition Cites Police Records, Government Denies Firing Allegations
Parliament: Anti-Paper Leak Bill in Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Demand for Amit Shah’s Statement on Student Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget