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HomeNewsIndiaGroup of village heads welcome UP govt decision to appoint panchayat heads as administrators

Group of village heads welcome UP govt decision to appoint panchayat heads as administrators

Lucknow, May 27 (PTI): The National Panchayati Raj Gram Pradhan Organisation on Wednesday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to appoint gram pradhans as administrators after the end of their tenure, saying the move reflects the government's faith in elected representatives over bureaucrat.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 May 2026 12:21 AM (IST)

Lucknow, May 27 (PTI): The National Panchayati Raj Gram Pradhan Organisation on Wednesday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to appoint gram pradhans as administrators after the end of their tenure, saying the move reflects the government's faith in elected representatives over bureaucrats.

The UP government on Monday announced that the outgoing village heads will be appointed as the administrators of the gram panchayats until the formation of the new village panchayats, or for a maximum period of six months.

Speaking to PTI Videos in Lucknow, the organisation's president Akhilesh Singh said the state government had the option of appointing officials as administrators, as had been done earlier, but instead chose elected village heads.

"The government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had two options after the gram pradhans' tenure ended. It could have appointed officials as administrators, but it chose to trust gram pradhans," Singh said, expressing gratitude to the CM.

He said the organisation had submitted a proposal to the chief minister on April 20 seeking the appointment of 57,694 gram pradhans as administrators.

Singh also said Uttar Pradesh BJP president Ankit Chaudhary had assured him on May 16 that gram pradhans would be appointed administrators and that the promise had now been fulfilled.

"We want to thank the government and the organisation for giving responsibility to elected representatives. We will organise programmes at the state, divisional, district and block levels to inform people that the government has respected the democratic system and strengthened panchayats," he said.

The organisation also announced that it would highlight the government's decision during the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"When the government had to choose between elected representatives and officials, it chose elected representatives. Therefore, we have also decided that during the 2027 assembly elections, we will tell people that the BJP and its government always give importance to elected representatives," Singh said. PTI KIS SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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