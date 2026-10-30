Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trivedi stated Naxalism eradicated from Chhattisgarh by government initiatives.

MP questioned Congress's resistance to decisions, defended Election Commission.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has targeted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, describing him as a “Dimagi Naxal” while criticising his conduct during protests and accusing the Congress of resisting decisions that do not align with its wishes.

“The Naxalites on the ground may be eliminated, but the ‘Dimagi Naxals’ are there in Delhi,” Trivedi said, referring to Gandhi’s actions during protests. He cited instances of the Congress leader entering Akashvani Bhawan, lying on the road outside the Prime Minister’s residence and marching towards the Supreme Court.

Trivedi also criticised statements suggesting that issues would be resolved through street protests rather than parliamentary discussions. He said such conduct raised questions about the role of the Congress and its leader in a democracy.

‘Naxalism Eradicated From Bastar Areas’

Trivedi said one of the major pledges of the Narendra Modi government was to free India from the Naxalite menace. He claimed that the commitment had been fulfilled in Chhattisgarh under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, following the efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to Trivedi, Naxalite presence had been eradicated from areas where the group was once frequently seen, including Sukma, Dantewada, Jagdalpur, Bastar and Chintagufa.

Trivedi Raises ‘Conspiracy’ Allegations

The BJP MP said India was emerging as an influential global power and was among the world's fastest-growing major economies. He claimed that certain forces, both within and outside the country, could seek to disrupt India's economic progress.

In this context, Trivedi questioned the Congress's conduct, alleging that the party had struggled to accept political or constitutional decisions that went against its wishes, even when it was in power.

BJP MP Questions Congress Over SIR

Trivedi also defended the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and questioned the Congress's allegations concerning additions to and deletions from electoral rolls.

He said the Election Commission appoints around 12 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to oversee the process, with officers required to visit a voter’s registered address at least three times if the individual is not found there. Political parties also appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to monitor the process.

“If the Congress party claims that names have been added to or removed from the electoral roll without their knowledge, are they effectively labelling their own Booth Level Agents as incompetent?” Trivedi asked.

He said objections could also be raised at subsequent stages of the process, including before the State Election Commission and the Election Commission of India.

Trivedi argued that the Congress should direct its questions towards its own booth-level agents, district presidents and state units if it believed irregularities had occurred.