ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia‘Ground Naxals May Be Eliminated, But…’: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi’s ‘Dimagi Naxal’ Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

‘Ground Naxals May Be Eliminated, But…’: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi’s ‘Dimagi Naxal’ Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi called Rahul Gandhi a ‘Dimagi Naxal’, criticised his protest politics and questioned Congress’s allegations over electoral roll revisions.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trivedi stated Naxalism eradicated from Chhattisgarh by government initiatives.
  • MP questioned Congress's resistance to decisions, defended Election Commission.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has targeted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, describing him as a “Dimagi Naxal” while criticising his conduct during protests and accusing the Congress of resisting decisions that do not align with its wishes.

“The Naxalites on the ground may be eliminated, but the ‘Dimagi Naxals’ are there in Delhi,” Trivedi said, referring to Gandhi’s actions during protests. He cited instances of the Congress leader entering Akashvani Bhawan, lying on the road outside the Prime Minister’s residence and marching towards the Supreme Court.

Trivedi also criticised statements suggesting that issues would be resolved through street protests rather than parliamentary discussions. He said such conduct raised questions about the role of the Congress and its leader in a democracy.

‘Naxalism Eradicated From Bastar Areas’

Trivedi said one of the major pledges of the Narendra Modi government was to free India from the Naxalite menace. He claimed that the commitment had been fulfilled in Chhattisgarh under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, following the efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to Trivedi, Naxalite presence had been eradicated from areas where the group was once frequently seen, including Sukma, Dantewada, Jagdalpur, Bastar and Chintagufa.

Trivedi Raises ‘Conspiracy’ Allegations

The BJP MP said India was emerging as an influential global power and was among the world's fastest-growing major economies. He claimed that certain forces, both within and outside the country, could seek to disrupt India's economic progress.

In this context, Trivedi questioned the Congress's conduct, alleging that the party had struggled to accept political or constitutional decisions that went against its wishes, even when it was in power.

BJP MP Questions Congress Over SIR

Trivedi also defended the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and questioned the Congress's allegations concerning additions to and deletions from electoral rolls.

He said the Election Commission appoints around 12 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to oversee the process, with officers required to visit a voter’s registered address at least three times if the individual is not found there. Political parties also appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to monitor the process.

“If the Congress party claims that names have been added to or removed from the electoral roll without their knowledge, are they effectively labelling their own Booth Level Agents as incompetent?” Trivedi asked.

He said objections could also be raised at subsequent stages of the process, including before the State Election Commission and the Election Commission of India.

Trivedi argued that the Congress should direct its questions towards its own booth-level agents, district presidents and state units if it believed irregularities had occurred.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trivedi state about Naxalism's status?

Trivedi claimed Naxalism was eradicated from areas like Sukma, Dantewada, and Bastar in Chhattisgarh. He credited the Modi government, CM Vishnu Deo Sai, and Amit Shah for this achievement.

How did Trivedi address Congress's electoral roll concerns?

Trivedi defended the Election Commission's SIR process, noting BLOs visit addresses and parties appoint BLAs. He questioned if Congress was implying its own agents were incompetent.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 30 Oct 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sudhanshu Trivedi Rahul Gandhi BJP Vs Congress BJP Congress : Rahul Gandhi Dimagi Naxals
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
UPSC Aspirant Held For Delhi Hoax Bomb Threat Linking Lahore, Says He Wanted To Prank Ex-Roommate
UPSC Aspirant Held For Delhi Bomb Threat Hoax, Says He Wanted To Prank Ex-Roommate
India
Helicopter Carrying 6 From Badrinath Crashes Near Uttarakhand's Joshimath; Rescue On
Helicopter From Badrinath Crashes Near Uttarakhand's Joshimath; Rescue On
India
'Rumours About Fertiliser, LPG Shortages': PM Modi Accuses Oppn Of Creating Panic Amid Gulf Tensions
'Rumours About Fertiliser, LPG Shortages': PM Modi Accuses Oppn Of Creating Panic
India
INDIA Bloc Postpones 'Public Impeachment' Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar To Oct 31
INDIA Bloc Postpones 'Public Impeachment' Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar To Oct 31
Advertisement

Videos

Politics News: INDIA Bloc's 'Jan Mahabhiyog' Programme Postponed Due to Rain, Rahul Gandhi to Address Press Conference!
UP Politics: Amit Shah Targets Akhilesh Yadav Over 1990 Ayodhya Firing, Sets BJP's Mission 2027 Agenda!
Bihar Politics: Supreme Court Setback for Anant Singh in Dularchand Yadav Murder Case, Must Surrender by December 1!
Politics News: Opposition's 'Jan Mahabhiyog' Programme Postponed Due to Rain, Now Scheduled for Tomorrow!
UP Politics: Amit Shah Reaches Lucknow, BJP Prepares for 2027 Poll Battle with Mission Victory!
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget