HomeNewsIndia'Grips And Chokes On PM': Rahul Gandhi Uses Jiu-Jitsu Analogy To Target Government Over US Trade Deal

In a social media post, Gandhi framed his criticism through a string of pointed queries about the implications of the agreement.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has raised a series of sharp questions over the reported trade deal with the United States, asking why he used a “Jiu-Jitsu analogy” during his Parliament speech on the issue.

In a social media post, Gandhi framed his criticism through a string of pointed queries about the implications of the agreement.

Farmers And Energy Security Concerns

Gandhi questioned whether Indian farmers had been “sacrificed to please the Americans” and asked why India’s energy security was “compromised by allowing the US to dictate our oil supplies.”

He also sought to know why India would agree to increase US imports by $100 billion a year “without a reciprocal promise.”

Warning On Data And Sovereignty

The Congress leader further said he had warned that the deal could turn India into a “data colony,” suggesting deeper concerns about digital and strategic autonomy.

‘Grips and Chokes’ On The Prime Minister

Questioning the rationale behind the agreement, Gandhi asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi would consent to a deal “where India gives so much and appears to get so little.”

“The answer to this abject surrender lies in the ‘grips’ and ‘chokes’ placed on the PM,” Gandhi said in his post, extending the martial arts analogy he referenced in Parliament.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Rahul Gandhi's main concerns regarding the trade deal with the US?

Rahul Gandhi is concerned about potential sacrifices of Indian farmers, compromised energy security, and an unfavorable trade imbalance with increased US imports.

What warning did Rahul Gandhi issue regarding data and sovereignty?

Rahul Gandhi warned that the trade deal could turn India into a 'data colony,' suggesting concerns about digital and strategic autonomy.

Why did Rahul Gandhi question Prime Minister Modi's agreement to the trade deal?

Gandhi questioned why Prime Minister Modi agreed to a deal where India appears to give more than it receives, implying external pressures on the PM.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Jiu-Jitsu Analogy US Trade Deal
