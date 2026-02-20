Rahul Gandhi is concerned about potential sacrifices of Indian farmers, compromised energy security, and an unfavorable trade imbalance with increased US imports.
‘Grips And Chokes On PM’: Rahul Gandhi Uses Jiu-Jitsu Analogy To Target Government Over US Trade Deal
In a social media post, Gandhi framed his criticism through a string of pointed queries about the implications of the agreement.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has raised a series of sharp questions over the reported trade deal with the United States, asking why he used a “Jiu-Jitsu analogy” during his Parliament speech on the issue.
Farmers And Energy Security Concerns
Gandhi questioned whether Indian farmers had been “sacrificed to please the Americans” and asked why India’s energy security was “compromised by allowing the US to dictate our oil supplies.”
He also sought to know why India would agree to increase US imports by $100 billion a year “without a reciprocal promise.”
Warning On Data And Sovereignty
The Congress leader further said he had warned that the deal could turn India into a “data colony,” suggesting deeper concerns about digital and strategic autonomy.
‘Grips and Chokes’ On The Prime Minister
Questioning the rationale behind the agreement, Gandhi asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi would consent to a deal “where India gives so much and appears to get so little.”
“The answer to this abject surrender lies in the ‘grips’ and ‘chokes’ placed on the PM,” Gandhi said in his post, extending the martial arts analogy he referenced in Parliament.
