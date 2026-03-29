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HomeNewsIndia‘Grateful For Swift Support’: Sri Lanka Thanks India For Fuel Aid Of 38,000 MT

‘Grateful For Swift Support’: Sri Lanka Thanks India For Fuel Aid Of 38,000 MT

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Sri Lankan President on the energy crisis triggered by the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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Amid disruptions to global oil and gas supply due to the West Asia conflict, India has stepped in to assist Sri Lanka under its “neighbourhood policy”.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday thanked New Delhi for its “swift support”, stating that 38,000 metric tonnes (MT) of fuel had arrived in Colombo.

“Spoke with PM @narendramodi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India’s swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday. My thanks also to EAM @DrSJaishankar for his close coordination,” Dissanayake wrote on X.

India-Sri Lanka Talks On Energy Cooperation

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Sri Lankan President on the energy crisis triggered by the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran.

“We reviewed progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security. As close and trusted partners, we reaffirmed our commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges,” Modi wrote on X.

Supply Disruptions Due To Conflict

According to the Indian High Commission in Colombo, Sri Lanka, earlier dependent on fuel supplies from West Asia and Singapore, has faced significant disruptions due to the ongoing conflict.

Suppliers contracted by Sri Lanka IOC were unable to deliver fuel due to the US-Iran conflict and the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Due to the above disruptions, rescue supplies were requested from India from IOCL. The current shipment of 38,000 MT is part of these supplies. Government of India, through Lanka IOC, has extended support to Sri Lanka for maintaining continuity of fuel supply,” the High Commission said in a statement.

Of the 38,000 metric tonnes delivered, 20,000 MT is diesel and 18,000 MT is petrol.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Sri Lanka faced fuel supply disruptions?

Sri Lanka has faced fuel supply disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has impacted supplies from West Asia and Singapore.

How has India assisted Sri Lanka with fuel?

India has provided Sri Lanka with 38,000 metric tonnes of fuel, including diesel and petrol, as part of its

What was the context of the India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation talks?

The talks reviewed progress on strengthening energy cooperation and enhancing regional security, addressing shared challenges stemming from the Middle East conflict.

What specific quantities of fuel did India supply to Sri Lanka?

India supplied a total of 38,000 metric tonnes of fuel, consisting of 20,000 MT of diesel and 18,000 MT of petrol.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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Strait Of Hormuz Grateful For Swift Support Sri Lanka Thanks India Fuel Aid India Helps Sri Lanka With Fuel
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