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HomeNewsIndiaGovt to promote Hyderabad as medical tourism hub: T'gana CM

Govt to promote Hyderabad as medical tourism hub: T'gana CM

Hyderabad, Apr 27 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the government is making efforts to promote Hyderabad as a medical tourism hu.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 12:28 AM (IST)

Hyderabad, Apr 27 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the government is making efforts to promote Hyderabad as a medical tourism hub.

Reddy also proposed to construct a state-of-the-art Health City in the Future City being developed on the outskirts here.

Speaking after inaugurating the 'Hospital of Gratitude' of Apollo Hospitals at the financial district here on Monday evening, he said the government has requested the Centre to facilitate direct air connectivity from Middle East countries to Hyderabad for those seeking medical treatment.

Talks were also in progress with the airport authority to create a 'Green Channel' system to facilitate the swift transfer of patients to hospitals, the chief minister said.

He said Telangana means business and that the government is committed to safeguarding the investors who come forward to establish companies.

The chief minister highlighted that it was Hyderabad in the country that manufactured some of the COVID-19 vaccines and supplied them to the entire world during the pandemic.

The friendly ecosystem helped in the production of 40 per cent of the country's bulk drugs from Hyderabad, he said.

He recalled that Apollo opened its first hospital in Chennai 46 years ago and hailed its founder, Pratap C Reddy, for being a pioneer in establishing numerous hospitals across the country. PTI SJR APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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