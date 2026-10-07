Govt's reaction disgraceful: Tharoor slams Rahul's forcible detention

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said he was horrified to see the images of Rahul Gandhi being manhandled and dragged off to detention, and asserted that the government's reaction to the protest against the disenfranchisement of 130 million voters is "disgraceful".

Tharoor, who could not participate in the INDIA bloc MPs' march from the Parliament House complex to the Election Commission's (EC) office here as he was in Berlin in Germany, expressed confidence that justice will prevail.

"Horrified to see the images from New Delhi of the LoP, @rahulgandhi, being manhandled and dragged off to detention," Tharoor said in a post on X.

At a time when Indian democracy is being ravaged by the disenfranchisement of 130 million (13 crore) voters, to protest is to stand with every citizen whose constitutional rights are being violated, he said.

The government's reaction is "disgraceful", the MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram said.

"Because of a commitment made to a conference in Berlin four months ago, I can only express my solidarity from afar. But this is where my heart is. Justice will prevail!!" he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was briefly detained along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday evening after their over-eight-hour sit-in inside the Akashvani Bhawan premises for not being allowed to march towards the EC office.

Police forcibly removed Rahul Gandhi, as well as Congress MPs and leaders including K C Venugopal, Charanjit Singh Channi, Pawan Khera, K Suresh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Deepender Hooda, Praniti Shinde, Varsha Gaekwad and Imran Pratapgarhi, as the All India Radio (AIR) premises were cleared of all protesting MPs and leaders.

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders were released around 10 pm, the party said.

The detainees were taken to the New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp. PTI ASK RC

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