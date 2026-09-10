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English NewsNewsIndiaGovt land along river banks worth Rs 100 crore cleared of encroachments in Indore

Govt land along river banks worth Rs 100 crore cleared of encroachments in Indore

Indore, Sep 9 (PTI): Following the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directive, the Indore administration on Wednesday cleared government land worth an estimated Rs 100 crore on the banks of the Kanh river in the heart of the city from encroachments, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 12:04 AM (IST)

Indore, Sep 9 (PTI): Following the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directive, the Indore administration on Wednesday cleared government land worth an estimated Rs 100 crore on the banks of the Kanh river in the heart of the city from encroachments, officials said.

Half a dozen people were arrested for obstructing the anti-encroachment drive during which a senior police officer was manhandled, they stated.

The drive was undertaken to demolish more than 50 illegal shops and over 45 unauthorised factories along the river banks in the South Toda area of the commercial city, said the officials.

The officials said approximately two acres of government land was freed from encroachments in this action, and its market value is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore. As per the NGT's directive, action was taken to remove illegal constructions located within a 30-meter radius of the river bank.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ghanshyam Dhangar said encroachments along the banks of the Kanh River were obstructing the river's natural flow.

He said, "We have taken possession of valuable government land by removing all encroachments. Now, the river banks will be realigned and the surrounding area will be beautified." During the operation, the encroachers created a ruckus.

According to officials, while trying to disperse the crowd, a person pushed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Disesh Agarwal, causing him to lose his balance and fall to the ground.

Assistant Police Commissioner Vijay Chaudhary said an FIR has been registered against 15 people for obstructing government work, disturbing peace, and other charges during the encroachment removal operation.

He said 6 of these people were arrested. PTI HWP MAS RSY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Sep 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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