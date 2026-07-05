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Govt Orders Meta To Remove Instagram Ads Promoting Child Sexual Abuse Material, Seeks Response In 7 Days
MeitY has ordered Instagram to disable all ads & content promoting and facilitating access to Child Sexual Exploitative & Abuse Material.
The government has issued stern notice to Meta on Child Sexual Exploitative & Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid ads on Instagram ads. MeitY has ordered Instagram to disable all ads & content promoting and facilitating access to CSEAM and demanded a detailed explanation within 7 days.
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