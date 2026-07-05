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English NewsNewsIndiaGovt Orders Meta To Remove Instagram Ads Promoting Child Sexual Abuse Material, Seeks Response In 7 Days

Govt Orders Meta To Remove Instagram Ads Promoting Child Sexual Abuse Material, Seeks Response In 7 Days

MeitY has ordered Instagram to disable all ads & content promoting and facilitating access to Child Sexual Exploitative & Abuse Material.

Written By : Pavan Kumar Goad |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 12:11 PM (IST)

The government has issued stern notice to Meta on Child Sexual Exploitative & Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid ads on Instagram ads. MeitY has ordered Instagram to disable all ads & content promoting and facilitating access to CSEAM and demanded a detailed explanation within 7 days.

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About the author Pavan Kumar Goad

Pavan Kumar Goad began his career in the media industry with CNFC Media. He subsequently worked with ANI for nearly three and a half years, followed by an association of around eight years with the News18 Network. He has now joined ABP News.

With close to 13 years of experience in journalism, he has primarily covered political affairs, with a particular focus on developments related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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