Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cockroach Janta Party announced talks with government for July 25.

CJP also called for nationwide protests demanding Pradhan's resignation.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended 26-day fast after government assurances.

Government assured protection for protesters, parliamentary discussions on exam reforms.

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das on Friday said that the outfit is set to hold talks with the government tomorrow, i.e., July 25. He also expressed happiness on behalf of the party that a neutral venue was chosen for the discussion.

"Tomorrow, a discussion has been called for, we are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that it be at a neutral venue. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen," Das told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson, Cockroach Janta Party, says, "... Tomorrow, a discussion has been called for, we are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that it be at a neutral venue. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen..." (23.07) pic.twitter.com/MoK1DgdgJ5 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026

CJP has also called for nationwide peaceful protests on Friday, demanding Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

ALSO READ: 'Pathetic Midnight Video': Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi; CJP Demands Pradhan's Removal

Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Fast After Centre's Assurances

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday ended his 26-day indefinite hunger strike after the Centre assured him that several of his key demands would be addressed, including protection for peaceful protesters and discussions on examination reforms in Parliament.

Wangchuk announced the end of his fast after Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram around midnight and conveyed the government's assurances.

Reading out the Centre's assurances in the presence of Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, and others at the hospital, Union Health Minister Nadda said the government was positive about not registering cases against those who had protested peacefully at Jantar Mantar or participated in the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march.

Nadda also said the government had already agreed to discussions in Parliament on paper leaks and reforms to the examination system.

ALSO READ: Govt Agrees To Two Key Demands As Sonam Wangchuk Calls Off Hunger Strike Over NEET Paper Leak

In addition, he said the Centre was positively considering suitable compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the recent NEET paper leak controversy.

Wangchuk said 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had either visited him or signed letters urging him to end the fast.

The CJP, which spearheaded the agitation, welcomed Wangchuk's decision but said its protest would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.