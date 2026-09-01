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English NewsNewsIndiaGovernment doctor from Phaltan dies after suicide attempt in Mumbai

Government doctor from Phaltan dies after suicide attempt in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI): A doctor attached to the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital in Satara district died while undergoing treatment here on Monday, days after he attempted suicide alleging harassment, police sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 12:30 AM (IST)

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI): A doctor attached to the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital in Satara district died while undergoing treatment here on Monday, days after he attempted suicide alleging harassment, police said.

Dr Rajendra Rupnavar attempted suicide on Thursday morning by climbing a high-tension electricity tower at Sion railway station in Mumbai.

Though police and fire brigade personnel rescued him and administered CPR before rushing him to the hospital, his condition remained critical, and he succumbed during treatment on Monday afternoon, a police official said.

In July, Prasad Konde Deshmukh, who claimed to be the Personal Assistant of a former minister, visited the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital demanding an out-of-turn medical fitness certificate for an arms license.

When Dr Rupnavar refused to issue the certificate citing rules, there was a heated altercation. Hospital authorities later issued the certificate, but Deshmukh allegedly threatened Dr Rupnavar with dire consequences.

Distressed by the threats, Dr Rupnavar posted a message on social media, announcing his intention to end his life. The Phaltan City Police subsequently registered a case against Deshmukh for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties.

However, the Medical Superintendent initiated an internal inquiry against Dr Rupnavar. The inquiry report was allegedly delayed and Dr Rupnavar was not provided a copy.

He traveled to Mumbai last week, released a video on social media demanding action against the Medical Superintendent, and attempted to take his own life.

The government has suspended the Medical Superintendent and further investigation was underway, officials said. PTI ZA KRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Sep 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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