'Good Governance Isn't About Headlines': Tukaram Mundhe Reacts To NYT 'Rockstar' Feature

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tukaram Mundhe urged effective governance and food safety.

He stressed making a difference, not just headlines.

Fair, consistent enforcement builds public trust, system credibility.

Tukaram Mundhe has highlighted the importance of effective governance, food safety enforcement and public trust, saying that good governance is ultimately about making a difference rather than making headlines.

In a post on social media, Mundhe said food safety was about “protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust”.

‘Enforcement Must Be Fair, Fearless And Consistent’

Mundhe said consistent and impartial enforcement was essential for institutions to earn credibility and for citizens to develop confidence in the system.

Good governance is not about making headlines. It is about making a difference. Food safety is ultimately about protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust. When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works. The New York Times captures one such story from Maharashtra. #TukaramMundhe #GoodGovernance #PublicTrust #FoodSafety #PublicService #NYTimes — Tukaram Mundhe (@Tukaram_IndIAS) October 5, 2026

“Good governance is not about making headlines. It is about making a difference,” he said.

“Food safety is ultimately about protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust,” Mundhe added.

He further said, “When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works.”

Mundhe Refers To New York Times Story

Mundhe also referred to a story published by The New York Times, saying it captured “one such story from Maharashtra”.

His remarks came while highlighting the broader importance of governance and food safety enforcement in building public confidence in institutions.