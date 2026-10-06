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English NewsNewsIndia'Good Governance Isn't About Headlines': Tukaram Mundhe Reacts To NYT 'Rockstar' Feature

'Good Governance Isn't About Headlines': Tukaram Mundhe Reacts To NYT 'Rockstar' Feature

In a post on social media, Mundhe said food safety was about “protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust”.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tukaram Mundhe urged effective governance and food safety.
  • He stressed making a difference, not just headlines.
  • Fair, consistent enforcement builds public trust, system credibility.

Tukaram Mundhe has highlighted the importance of effective governance, food safety enforcement and public trust, saying that good governance is ultimately about making a difference rather than making headlines.

In a post on social media, Mundhe said food safety was about “protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust”.

‘Enforcement Must Be Fair, Fearless And Consistent’

Mundhe said consistent and impartial enforcement was essential for institutions to earn credibility and for citizens to develop confidence in the system.

“Good governance is not about making headlines. It is about making a difference,” he said.

“Food safety is ultimately about protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust,” Mundhe added.

He further said, “When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works.”

Mundhe Refers To New York Times Story

Mundhe also referred to a story published by The New York Times, saying it captured “one such story from Maharashtra”.

His remarks came while highlighting the broader importance of governance and food safety enforcement in building public confidence in institutions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tukaram Mundhe's perspective on good governance?

According to Mundhe, good governance focuses on making a tangible difference rather than just making headlines. Its core purpose is to protect people, uphold standards, and build public trust.

Why is fair and consistent enforcement important?

Fair, fearless, and consistent enforcement is essential for institutions to earn credibility. It helps citizens develop confidence in the system and believe it functions effectively.

What does Tukaram Mundhe state about food safety?

Mundhe views food safety as critical for protecting people and upholding standards. He also highlights its importance in building and maintaining public trust.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Food Safety Tukaram Mundhe Good Governance Is Not About Making Headlines
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