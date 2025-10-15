Goa Agriculture Minister And Former CM Ravi Naik Passes Away At 79

Goa's agriculture minister and former chief minister Ravi Naik passed away on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest.

The 79-year-old minister suffered cardiac arrest in his hometown, 30 km away from Panaji. He was rushed to a private hospital in Ponda town, where he was declared dead around 1 AM.

His mortal remains were brought to his residence in Khadpabandh, Ponda, where thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the leader.

PM Modi Expresses Condolences

PM Narendra Modi took to X to offer condolences on Naik's death, saying that he will always be remembered as a dedicated public servant who enriched Goa’s development trajectory.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ravi Naik Ji, Minister in the Goa Government. He will be remembered as an experienced administrator and dedicated public servant who enriched Goa’s development trajectory. He was particularly passionate about empowering the downtrodden and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote on X.

CM Hails Naik As 'Stalwart Of Goan Politics'

Paying tributes to Naik, Goa CM Pramod Sawant stated in a post on X that his leadership, humility, and contribution to public welfare will always be remembered.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of our senior leader and Cabinet Minister Shri Ravi Naik Ji. A stalwart of Goan politics, his decades of dedicated service as Chief Minister, and Minister across key portfolios have left an indelible mark on the state’s Governance and people. His leadership, humility and contribution to public welfare will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti," Sawant wrote on X.

Naik is survived by his wife, two children, a daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren. His last rites are scheduled to be held at 3 pm on Wednesday.

Who Was Ravi Naik?

Naik began his political career with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), winning his first Assembly election from the Ponda constituency in 1984 and retaining his seat in 1989 from the Marcaim constituency.

Later, Naik represented the Ponda constituency multiple times, securing victories in 1999, 2002, 2007, and 2017 as a Congress candidate, and again in 2022 on a BJP ticket.

A two-time chief minister of Goa, Naik first held the post from January 1991 to May 1993, leading a coalition government under the Progressive Democratic Front. In 1994, he briefly returned as chief minister for a mere six days, from April 2 to April 8, which is the shortest tenure in the state’s history.

Naik also served as a Member of Parliament from North Goa in 1998, contesting on a Congress ticket.